Mike Ruddock has joined the Ospreys

The Ospreys have announced former Wales coach Mike Ruddock has been appointed the team's performance director.

The role has been created for Ruddock, who was pivotal in Wales' 2005 Six Nations title and Grand Slam-winning campaign.

The ex-Worcester and Dragons boss was originally drafted in on a one-month consultancy basis, but has now been given a permanent placement until the end of the season.

"It's all about setting up the processes and systems we need to drive the region forward in the future," Ruddock says, hoping to improve the Swansea-based side's performance after losing 13 of the 14 games they have played this season.

Ospreys' only win came against Guinness PR014 opponents Benetton in October.

Ruddock lifts the 2005 Six Nations title in Cardiff

Carl Hogg and Matt Sherratt remain in the first-team coaching set-up.

"Part of my role is to support and challenge the coaches and to look at how we strengthen the coaching team for next season," Ruddock said.

Speaking to the club's website, Ruddock outlined the responsibility and purpose of his role, saying: "it's designed to help shape the future of the Ospreys".

The Ospreys face holders Saracens in the Heineken Champions Cup on Saturday.