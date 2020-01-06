Rhys Webb unlikely to play again for Toulon, says owner Bernard Lemaitre

Rhys Webb was cleared last week to represent Wales in the Six Nations

Rhys Webb has likely made his final appearance for Toulon, says owner Bernard Lemaitre, who criticised the player for his "dishonest" behaviour over his move back to Wales.

The scrum-half will rejoin Ospreys next season after Toulon agreed last week to release him from his contract a year early for family reasons.

Wales later confirmed the scrum-half would be available for this year's Six Nations after being granted special dispensation by the Professional Rugby Board (PRB).

Speaking to French radio station Sud Radio on Sunday, Lemaitre said: "His family returned to Wales, it's difficult for him to live.

"We made beach-sized amounts of time for him to go back to Wales and see them. We arrive at a situation where at the end we liberate Rhys of his final year of his contract, which is of the 2020-21 season.

Webb will rejoin Ospreys on a two-year deal

"All of a sudden we learn he has already signed for his former club Ospreys and his agent had already negotiated with the Welsh union that he can be selected by Wales. It's a dishonest attitude.

"It takes us to a situation that means I don't think Rhys will play for us for the rest of the season. The adventure will be cut short."

Webb left Pro14 side Ospreys in 2018 to join Toulon on a three-year contract after 10 years with the club.

Webb has not played for Wales since December 2017

The 31-year-old is contracted to the French club until the end of the season, but was not included in Toulon's squad for Sunday's Top 14 win against Castres.

Webb said in a statement on Toulon's website following the announcement of his early release that he would give his all for the remainder of his time there.

"It was difficult for me to be away from my family and my young children," he said. "From now on, I am determined to give my best for the club until the end of the season and I hope that we will obtain the victories that the club deserves."

The move to Toulon had ruled Webb out of contention for Wales selection, including last year's World Cup, as their policy prevents them from picking players based outside the country who have less than 60 caps.