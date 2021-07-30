Justin Tipuric: Ospreys captain to miss start of season due to shoulder injury sustained playing for Lions

Justin Tipuric could be out until December with a shoulder injury

Ospreys captain Justin Tipuric is expected to be ruled out until Christmas with a shoulder injury picked up playing for the British and Irish Lions against Japan in June.

Tipuric will be sidelined for the beginning of the inaugural United Rugby Championship campaign.

The Wales and Lions flanker is currently undergoing a rehabilitation programme on his injured shoulder under the supervision of the Ospreys medical team.

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth said: "We are gutted for Justin to get injured whilst representing the Lions which is the pinnacle of any player's career.

"To lose him for a long period will leave a void in our team as a player and a leader, which we will have to fill.

"He has started the rehab process and has already had some positive consultation on the road to recovery. He is extremely professional and diligent as you would expect from someone of his standing."

"As with all injured players, it's important that we support him through this period and look forward to having him available when he is good and ready."