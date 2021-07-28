Fiji claim gold with win over New Zealand; Argentina win bronze after beating GB

Waisea Nacuqu celebrates gold for Fiji

Fiji maintained their dominance of the Olympic Rugby Sevens on Wednesday with a comprehensive 27-12 gold medal win over New Zealand at the Tokyo Stadium, retaining the title they won in Rio five years ago.

Argentina claimed the bronze with a 17-12 victory over Great Britain, sparking wild scenes of celebration, and plenty of tears, at the final whistle.

Asaeli Tuivuaka scores for Fiji

But it was Fijis day as they ran in four tries to cap an excellent tournament. They put pressure on their near neighbours from the start with a deep kick and were rewarded when the tall Meli Derenalagi dived over in the corner.

Fiji were in again when Andrew Knewstubb failed to gather a kick into New Zealand's in-goal area and the impressive Sireli Maqala dotted down the loose ball.

All Blacks captain Scott Curry then crossed for an unconverted try, but Fiji had fire in their bellies and Jiuta Wainiqolo, who was in tears at the anthems, beat two defenders with a rampaging run down the right-wing side to score.

The All Blacks' Sione Molia showed great leg-drive to power over the line after the halftime hooter, but Fiji dominated possession in the second period and Asaeli Tuivuaka crossed for the try that sealed the win.

Ignacio Mendy (L) and Gaston Revol celebrate winning bronze

In the bronze medal match, Ben Harris put Great Britain in front with an early score, but Argentina roared back as Lautaro Bazan Velez and the electric Marcos Moneta, one of the players of the tournament, ran in tries to give them a 12-5 lead at the break.

Great Britain's Alex Davis looks dejected after defeat in the bronze medal game against Argentina

Ollie Lindsay-Hague levelled for Great Britain, though that joy was short-lived as Ignacio Mendy was put into acres of space for what proved the winning score with two minutes remaining.