LISTEN: Will Greenwood's podcast: Matthew Syed, Alex Corbisiero & Kyle Sinckler

Author and Times journalist Matthew Syed is the special guest on this week's Will Greenwood Podcast, while we also hear from Alex Corbisiero and England prop Kyle Sinckler.

First up on this week's episode, Syed - who represented Great Britain in the Olympics at table tennis - joins Will in a wide-ranging chat as they discuss leadership, talent and work ethic within sport, life and the work place.

The pair also discuss some of the books Syed has had published in his career and the concept of chain of command.

Towards the end of the podcast, we hear from former England and British and Irish Lions prop Corbisiero, former USA Eagle Brian Hightower and Sky Sports Rugby's Rupert Cox as they round-up the latest stories from the World Cup in Japan with the hosts stunning Ireland and Wales beating Australia in a thriller.

And lastly, Gail Davis caught up with England tighthead Sinckler out in Japan as Eddie Jones' squad get ready to face Argentina and France in Rugby World Cup Pool C.