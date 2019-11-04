LISTEN: Will Greenwood's rugby podcast

Listen to Will Greenwood's rugby podcast

With the dust now settling on the 2019 Rugby World Cup, Will Greenwood takes a look back on the conclusion of the tournament in Japan.

First up is Will and Rupert Cox reflecting on the final, which saw South Africa triumph 32-12 against England to lift the William Webb Ellis Cup for the third time.

Sky Sports News' Gail Davis is at the World Rugby awards, where she catches up with Faf de Klerk, Siya Kolisi, Bryan Habana and Francois Pienaar.

Former England prop Alex Corbisiero gives his expert view on the team's scrum, which came under pressure in the final against the Springboks.

And Will picks his team of the tournament. Which players will make his XV?