Rugby World Cup 2019: Memorable moments from this year's tournament in Japan

This year's Rugby World Cup in Japan provided many memorable moments

The 2019 World Cup was another tournament full of thrills and spills as the best teams and players in rugby union gathered to battle it out for the Webb Ellis Cup.

Along with breaking new ground by being staged in Japan for the first time, this year's tournament proved enthralling from the first game to the last as South Africa were crowned champions for the third time.

Here, we take a look back on some of the stand-out games, star players and memorable moments from an unforgettable six weeks…

Games of the tournament

Right from the opening weekend, there were some thrilling spectacles at the World Cup - not least France's 23-21 victory over Argentina in the first match of Pool C.

Converted tries from Gael Fickou and Antoine Dupont, plus two penalties from Romain Ntamack, put the French 20-3 up at the break.

But the Pumas rallied to score 18 unanswered points on the back of Guido Petti Pagadizábal and Julian Montoya tries and Benjamin Urdapilleta's kicking, only for Camile Lopez to snatch victory for Les Bleus with a drop goal.

Hosts Japan chalked up some memorable results too as they enjoyed a fairy-tale run to the quarter-finals, although perhaps none more so than the 28-21 victory over Scotland in the final round of Pool A.

Prolific winger Kotaro Matsushima set the host nation on their way and then prop Keita Inagaki rumbled over to finish off a scintillating offloading move which emphasised the Brave Blossoms' attacking approach, with the win seeing them finish top of the pool and eliminating Scotland.

They were not the only to team to cause an upset, with Uruguay recording a famous and historic 30-27 victory over Fiji thanks to converted tries from Santiago Arata, Manuel Diana and Juan Manuel Cat, plus the kicking of Felipe Berchesi.

England's dominant display to dump out defending champions New Zealand in their 19-7 semi-final victory was one of the most complete team performances of the entire tournament, while the final itself was a tense, nail-biting affair.

Owen Farrell and Handre Pollard engaged in a battle for goal-kicking supremacy, before moments of magic from wingers Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe secured a 32-12 victory for South Africa.

Players of the tournament

Pieter-Steph du Toit was named player of the year after an impressive World Cup campaign

A series of impressive displays as South Africa secured their third Rugby World Cup triumph helped Pieter-Steph du Toit claim World Rugby's player of the year accolade the day after the tournament concluded.

The flanker was not the only player to star for the Springboks though, with the nerveless Handre Pollard providing a steadying influence at fly-half and kicking a number of vital goals for his team to finish as the competition's top point-scorer.

Then there was fleet-footed winger Chelslin Kolbe, who showed just why he is regarded as one of the most exciting players in world rugby and capped off a series of eye-catching displays with a superb solo try in the final which put the seal on South Africa's World Cup triumph.

It was not just the Boks who saw some stars come to the fore, however. Fellow finalists England had several players who lit up the tournament, not least of in the forwards where Maro Itoje and Tom Curry shone on a regular basis.

Itoje was a monster at the breakdown, where the second row's ability to win turnovers helped get his side on the front foot. He was strong in the line-out too and underlined his status as one of the biggest talents in English rugby.

On the flank, Curry continued the impressive progress he has made since breaking into the national team on England's tour of Argentina two years ago. Not only did he put in a string of strong performances, but earned a nominated for World Rugby's player of the year award too.

Then there was Beauden Barrett, who excellent for New Zealand at full-back after being moved from fly-half to accommodate Richie Mo'unga in the number 10 shirt. Although the All Blacks could not make it three straight World Cup wins, Barrett in full flight was still a sight to behold.

Tries of the tournament

In some ways, one of the best was left until last - that being Makazole Mapimpi's try in the final for South Africa against England which opened up some daylight and saw the Springboks put one hand on the trophy.

Santiago Arata scored a stunning try in Uruguay's win over Fiji

A tight-fought contest was blown wide open in the 66th minute when the ball was quickly shifted left to the winger, followed by him kicking forward for Lukhanyo Am to chase and collect before flicking it back out wide for Mapimpi to finish.

There were some stunning scores in the pool stages as well, however, not least of all Santiago Arata's aforementioned score for Uruguay in their victory over Fiji.

Hooker German Kessler recovered a loose ball and set the scrum-half dancing through the defence from over 40 metres out to score under the posts and set Los Teros on course for their first-ever victory over a top-10 ranked nation.

The Fijians, masters of rugby sevens, are capable of produced moments of magic too and did so in their first pool match against Australia with a scintillating attack started from inside their own half and finished by Waisea Nayacalevu sending support-runner Peceli Yato over.

Peceli Yato finished off a fine move to score for Fiji against Australia

Host nation Japan lit up the tournament with their flowing, attacking style and that was emphasised in the pool stage victory over Scotland by working the ball one way then the other, and coming up with three offloads for prop Inagaki to dive over under the posts.

And who does not enjoy a prop rampaging through to score, as with Kyle Sinckler's try which kept England on course for a comfortable 40-16 victory over Australia in the quarter-finals?

Tackle of the tournament

There were some bone-rattling tackles made throughout the tournament, with England's back row duo of Curry and Sam Underhill both leaving their mark on opponents.

Curry underlined his status of man of the match in England's quarter-final win over Australia when he sat down dangerous Wallabies back Reece Hodge.

Reece Hodge felt the full force of Tom Curry's tackling in Australia's quarter-final defeat to England

Then there was fellow flanker Underhill bringing a dangerous run from Jordie Barrett to a shuddering halt as Eddie Jones' side dethroned reigning back-to-back champions New Zealand in the semis.

England players were on the receiving end of some big hits too, with Billy Vunipola being nailed by Zane Kapeli flying out of the line and put on his back in their opening match of the World Cup against Tonga.

Fellow Pacific Islander Semi Radradra was responsible for another one of the stand-out tackles in Fiji's pool clash with Wales, providing the welcoming reception for Liam Williams when the Welshman caught a high ball.

Iconic moments of the tournament

Arguably the one moment which resonated far beyond rugby was Siya Kolisi stepping up to receive the Webb Ellis Cup following South Africa's victory over England in the final.

Siya Kolisi lifts the Webb Ellis Cup after South Africa's win over England

It completed the flanker's rise from a tough upbringing in the Zwide township outside Port Elizabeth to becoming the first black player to captain the Springboks, leading a team of all creeds and backgrounds to glory in Japan.

Uruguay's shock victory over Fiji was a huge moment for South American rugby, while Japan showcased just how far they have progressed as a nation by topping their pool and reaching the knock-out stages.

After opening with a victory over Russia, the host nation showed no respect for reputation by overcoming both Ireland and Scotland in impressive style before giving the eventual champions a run for their money in the quarter-finals.

The Japanese fans fully embraced the tournament too, welcoming and showing their support to all nations, going as far as to learn the words to the various national anthems and join in singing them pre-match.

The Japanese fans embraced all nations taking part in the Rugby World Cup

It was not all plain sailing for the hosts though, with Typhoon Hagibis wreaking havoc across the nation towards the end of the pool stages. However, Canada's players pitched in to help the recovery efforts in Kamaishi after their game against Namibia was cancelled.

Quotes of the tournament

"My daughter is always angry when she is watching my games because she thinks the other players are hurting me. She even thinks my teammates are hurting me, and she says she will come to my training and get angry at my team-mates."

- Georgia hooker Jaba Bregvadze on his five-year-old daughter Elene watching him play.

"I apologise for his moustache. What a great character he is, a great person, and an example to any captain in world rugby."

Russia captain Vasily Artemyev

- Russia coach Lyn Jones on his captain Vasily Artemyev.

"When I congratulated James and said well done, his reply was, 'You have finally seen the light, have you?' I thought it was brilliant, a great response. I love a bit of banter like that."

- Wales coach Warren Gatland on giving James Davies his first Rugby World Cup start against Fiji.

"I'm not getting rid of the mullet. You can ask this every week, but it's not going. There is scientific evidence that shows it makes me faster. It was done at Harvard, I think."

- New Zealand centre Jack Goodhue on his eye-catching hairstyle.

"One day you're the best team in the world and the next a team knocks you off."

- England coach Eddie Jones after following up an amazing semi-final victory over New Zealand with defeat to South Africa in the final.