LISTEN: Will Greenwood's rugby podcast

Scott Hastings joins Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox ahead of Saturday's Calcutta Cup clash.

The former Scotland international and uncle of Adam is in confident mood ahead of the showdown with England at Murrayfield. However, he denies being part of the infamous Calcutta Cup night out of 1988!

Will looks back on the first round of matches in the Six Nations, including Eddie Jones' selection for England's defeat to France, why Scotland were unlucky against Ireland and which Wales player stood out for him in the win over Italy.

He makes the case for Luke Cowan-Dickie's inclusion in the England team to face Scotland as part of his preview for this weekend's matches and we hear from the Exeter Chiefs hooker himself in camp.

There is an in-depth interview with England Women's prop Sarah Bern as well, plus find out how Will ended up getting a parking ticket at Twickenham!