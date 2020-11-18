LISTEN: Quade Cooper on Will Greenwood's podcast

Quade Cooper is the special guest on this week's podcast that looks back at Argentina's historic win over the All Blacks.

Will and Rupert look back at the Pumas' famous victory and discuss whether it is a lockdown defeat akin to Liverpool's thrashing at the hands of Aston Villa or if Argentina will be among the contenders for not only this Tri-Nations but also the 2021 Rugby World Cup.

They also review round 1 of the Autumn Nations Cup and preview round 2 that includes England vs Ireland.

The resumption of the Gallagher Premiership is also on this week's agenda.

But the main event comes in the form of 70-cap Wallaby star Quade Cooper who expressed a desire to resume his international career… if he can fit it around his boxing, rugby league and also NFL trick-passes that have been devoured on social media!

To listen to all that and much more click play above for the latest edition of Will Greenwood's Podcast!