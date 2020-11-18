LISTEN: Quade Cooper on Will Greenwood's podcast
Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox look back at the Pumas' historic win over the All Blacks, the opening round of the Autumn Nations Cup and speak to Quade Cooper who wants to return to the international arena
Last Updated: 18/11/20 7:24pm
Quade Cooper is the special guest on this week's podcast that looks back at Argentina's historic win over the All Blacks.
Will and Rupert look back at the Pumas' famous victory and discuss whether it is a lockdown defeat akin to Liverpool's thrashing at the hands of Aston Villa or if Argentina will be among the contenders for not only this Tri-Nations but also the 2021 Rugby World Cup.
They also review round 1 of the Autumn Nations Cup and preview round 2 that includes England vs Ireland.
The resumption of the Gallagher Premiership is also on this week's agenda.
Sky Sports Scores
Faster goal updates. Hundreds of teams and leagues. Free Premier League, EFL and Scottish highlights. Download the app now.
But the main event comes in the form of 70-cap Wallaby star Quade Cooper who expressed a desire to resume his international career… if he can fit it around his boxing, rugby league and also NFL trick-passes that have been devoured on social media!
To listen to all that and much more click play above for the latest edition of Will Greenwood's Podcast!