LISTEN: Lord Botham on Will Greenwood's podcast

On the day he turns 65, Lord Botham speaks to Will and Rupert on a wide range of subjects, including his grandson James playing for Wales, watching the third Test of the Lions tour with Allan Border in Sydney in 2013 and loyalty in the dressing room.

James Botham won his first cap for Wales against Georgia on Saturday as Wayne Pivac's men ended a six-match losing streak. They will be hoping that win turns their fortunes around as they prepare to host England in Group A of the Autumn Nations Cup.

Also on the agenda is the latest action from the Tri-Nations and Will reveals which players may have given Warren Gatland food for thought for the Lions tour.

Will also pays tribute to Christophe Dominici, who has died at the age of 48. Dominici was capped 67 times by France between 1998 and 2007, and scored 25 tries for Les Bleus.

To listen to all that and much more click play above for the latest edition of Will Greenwood's Podcast.