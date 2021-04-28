George North: Wales international set to miss 2021 British and Irish Lions tour after announcing ACL injury

Wales and Ospreys wing George North is set to miss the 2021 British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa after rupturing his ACL.

It is a major blow for Lions head coach Warren Gatland, who names his squad next week.

North was hurt during Ospreys' victory over Cardiff Blues last weekend, and he tweeted: "Sport can be cruel.

"We all know the risks when we take the field. Unfortunately, I ruptured my ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) on Saturday and will need surgery next week. Heartbroken is an understatement."

The Lions take on Japan on June 26, with their first Test against South Africa on July 24.

