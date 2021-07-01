British and Irish Lions vs Cell C Sharks kick-off time next Wednesday brought forward to avoid Euros clash
British and Irish Lions tour match vs the Cell C Sharks in Johannesburg next Wednesday (July 7) has kick off time moved forward an hour to 6pm (UK time) to avoid overlap with Euro 2020 semi-finals. Watch every Lions tour match exclusively live on Sky Sports.
The kick-off for the Lions tour match against Cell C Sharks on Wednesday, July 7 at Emirates Arline Park has been brought forward by an hour to 6pm UK time, live on Sky Sports.
The adjustment has been made in the interests of the global TV audience to avoid any overlap with the semi-finals of football's Euro 2020 Championships.
"We discussed the idea with broadcasters and they were all aligned that it made sense from the perspective of sports fans," said Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby.
"It is not the kind of adjustment that could have been made as easily had we had spectators in the venue, but as everyone will be watching from home we thought it sensible to give them all the options."
Lions managing director Ben Calveley added: "This is a sensible decision made with the fans best interests at heart. We are fully supportive."
The British & Irish Lions open their Tour with a match at the same venue against the Sigma Lions, kick off 5pm UK time on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event.