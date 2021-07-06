LISTEN: Beast Tendai Mtawarira and Raging Bull Phil Vickery on Will Greenwood's British and Irish Lions podcast

On this week's Will Greenwood Lions podcast, he welcomes the Beast and Raging Bull: otherwise known as former Springbok Tendai Mtawarira and ex-England and Lions prop Phil Vickery...

On the latest episode, former loosehead Mtawarira and tighthead Vickery chat - surprise, surprise - scrums, scrums and more scrums.

The duo also delve into the now infamously physical 2009 Lions series in South Africa and Tendai's personal battle with Phil in the first Test. Vickery also reflects on the emotion of his re-selection in the third Test.

Both World Cup winners, the pair discuss respective tournament victories and the importance the scrum played in both: Vickery in 2003; Mtawarira in 2019.

Finally, the Beast and Raging Bull pick their dream front-fives to play with and who they think will line up in the front row in the Boks vs Lions first Test in Cape Town.

Will Greenwood is hosting a weekly Lions podcast ahead of Warren Gatland's tourists taking on the world champion Springboks over the summer - all the games from the 2021 tour will be shown live on Sky Sports.