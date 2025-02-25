Danny Care: Disappointment, misery on my mind when thinking of British and Irish Lions chances

Harlequins scrum-half Danny Care chats to Sky Sports about England highs and lows, his incredible longevity in the sport and despair at never becoming a British and Irish Lion.

In January, Care announced he will continue his love affair with Quins into another season - a 20th with the London-based club which will take him past his 39th birthday.

Such a feat is exceedingly rare within perhaps the most physical and brutal team sport around, and even more so for a back.

Care, who retired from England after last year's Six Nations with 101 Test caps, knows there is one major landmark in the sport he has poured the majority of his life into he missed out on repeatedly, though, and it still rankles.

"It's disappointment and misery for me [when thinking of the Lions]," Care tells Sky Sports at a promotion event for Greene King.

"I probably feel I was the next in line four tours in a row, which is tough to take."

Image: Care was overlooked for selection on four Lions tours from 2009 to 2021

A series of mishaps, misfortunate and close calls meant Care was overlooked for Lions tours to South Africa in 2009, Australia in 2013, New Zealand in 2017 and South Africa again in 2021.

The margins, though, have been agonising.

During the 2009 Six Nations Care suffered an ankle injury at England's training HQ Pennyhill Park, forcing him out of the opening two rounds. Leicester Tigers scrum-half Harry Ellis was called into England camp and would go on to tour with the Lions that summer.

The 2013 tour documentary to Australia includes one scene which shows head coach Warren Gatland discussing Care and a then 24-year-old Conor Murray as vying for a place onto the plane. Care was left at home as Murray toured and featured in the second and third Tests.

Gatland name-checked Care in interviews afterwards as one of four players "really unlucky" to miss out.

Image: In 2013, Lions head coach Warren Gatland told media Care was one of four players 'really unlucky' to miss out on selection

In 2017, Care was overlooked for Murray, Rhys Webb and compatriot Ben Youngs originally, and was passed over again for Scotland's Greig Laidlaw when Youngs pulled out for personal reasons. By virtue of the fact England were touring in Argentina at the time, he then wasn't called in as cover later in the tour too as the controversial 'Geography Six' were picked from Wales and Scotland players situated closer.

By 2021, Care had been jettisoned from Eddie Jones' England set-up for three years, but his club form was sensational as Harlequins went on a stunning run to seal the Premiership title. He just missed out again amid wide reports he was under serious consideration, admitting at the time his form for Quins consequently suffered for a period due to the mental stress of Lions selection.

"Thanks for bringing all that up!" he says humorously. "It's one of those things. I'd have loved to have experienced it because when you speak to lads that have done they say it's the pinnacle, the most special feeling.

"I've grown up a Lions fan and I love watching it. But unfortunately for me, it never happened. You can blame Warren Gatland for most of them, so cheers Warren…I'm still a massive Lions fan.

"I've got really good friends that have played for the Lions and had amazing moments. Ugo Monge's intercept in South Africa to go the length and his celebration there. I've never been happier for him.

"It's a special shirt and brings back amazing memories like [Jeremy] Guscott's drop-goals in 1997.

"I can't wait to see what Andy Farrell does with that squad. He's got an unbelievable plethora of talent to pick from so I can't wait to watch.

"The Six Nations is the time to shine for all these lads. This is a massive opportunity to play well and put your hand up for selection on that tour. To get yourself in, you've got to."

Of his four potential Lions chances, perhaps 2013 to Australia was when Care came closest.

The Lions head back Down Under to face the Wallabies this summer, and though Care is predicting a series victory for the tourists, he does not expect it to be as one-sided as many envisage.

"The Lions will go down there as favourites, but the best thing for that tour was how well Australia performed in the autumn, especially in that England game. That's almost made the tour even more special.

Image: Care has worked frequently in the media since his international retirement and expects Australia to trouble the Lions this summer

"People are looking forward to seeing Australia. There's a superstar they've unearthed in Joseph Suaalii, he's an unbelievable player. I don't think it will be the walkover people thought it would be.

"Hopefully the Lions win the series 2-1, that would be my guess.

'Years I was omitted from England camp were tough; I'm proud I stuck at it'

Care's is a career that has seemed to stutter with immense peaks and troughs.

For three Six Nations titles and two Premiership crowns, see a five-year period of championship exile, the aforementioned Lions disappointments, and 2011 and 2019 Rugby World Cup campaigns he was left watching from home - an ankle injury in the final warm-up Test against Wales in the first instance and as part of his international banishment eight years later.

Improbably, he's bounced back each time, forcing his way into England's 2023 World Cup squad and run to the semi-finals in France at the age of 36.

Image: Care fought back from international exile to make England's 2023 World Cup squad, retiring from Test rugby after last year's Six Nations on 101 caps

Between November 2018 and the warm-up Tests for that 2023 World Cup, Care was given the cold shoulder at England level, briefly featuring on the 2022 summer tour to Australia but omitted for every other Test window.

Former England boss Eddie Jones was head coach the majority of that time, and Care made headlines recently for describing the environment under the Australian as being "ruled by fear" and "like living in a dictatorship" within his autobiography.

Care has wished to balance his experience in interviews since, pointing to the 2016 Grand Slam victory over France in Paris under Jones as the "best moment of my career". Even still, he admits continually missing out with England was a difficult period to cope with.

"It was tough because you're seeing other lads doing the thing you love most and want to do.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Care claimed Eddie Jones created a 'toxic environment' when the Australian was in charge of England

"I had a couple of options: either give it up and never do it again or work hard and try and get back in the room. Fortunately for me, Steve [Borthwick] gave me that opportunity to wear the shirt again, which I'll always be forever grateful for.

"There's been plenty of both [highs and lows]. I always think I could have won more. Three Six Nations wins for me is great, but I'd have liked four or five.

"I'm really proud of the highs, lows and everything in between. I stuck at it and didn't give up, which I can be proud of. There are times when you'd love to go back and change a few things, but I'll miss it.

"I owe a lot to Steve for taking another chance on me and giving me and my family that opportunity to live the dream again.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player In 2023, Care opened up to Sky Sports on what it meant to him to make his second World Cup as the oldest member of England's squad

"I had my fill. I absolutely loved every single second of those 101 caps I managed to get. Going out, representing your country, I know how that feels.

"It's weird since, I'll be honest, but I'm in a really nice headspace where I can actually enjoy the games. I'm glad now I'm on the other side and can be a supporter.

"Rugby's given me amazing opportunities. Ones I never thought of."

A Premiership scrum-half into his 40th year - 'It was an easy call to keep going'

In the history of the Premiership dating back to 1987, only 10 players have ever featured in matches past their 39th birthday.

Care and Harlequins plan to add his name to that list as the 11th with confirmation he will keep going until at least the summer of 2026.

Already the record appearance holder at the Twickenham-based outfit on 389, Care moved down from Leeds when he was still a teenager and has gone on to lift the Premiership twice (2012, 2021). The father of three says the decision to play on wasn't actually something he had to wrestle with. He's just not ready to stop yet.

"It was an easy call. I still love playing this unbelievable game and know I'm not going to be able to do it forever.

"I know it's something I can't stop and then go back to, so I'm going to ride this wave as long as I can and enjoy it.

Image: Care has played a record 389 times for Harlequins since 2006, winning the Premiership title in 2012 and 2021

"The kids keep me going. Having more kids, mate, makes me need to play more! No, I'm so lucky I still get to play this sport and call it a job.

"I've had a bit of luck with the position I play in: I don't have to mix it with the big boys as some of the lads do. I've looked after myself off the pitch and invested in that side of the game.

"I love the club, pure and simple really. Moving away from Leeds to London was a big move, but I've felt at home here at Harlequins from when I was 19 years old.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player 'He's a freak athlete' | Harlequins director of rugby Billy Millard reflects on Care's international retirement

"Winning the league as a young kid was amazing, and then not to do it again for nine years was hard.

"To see what it meant to the young lads in 2021 to lift that trophy, I almost got as much satisfaction watching them experience it than actually doing it myself. It's special.

"To be able to keep doing it for the club I love and do my other bits on the side for when I do stop playing, it's an easy decision to go on for the moment."