Richard Wigglesworth: England assistant coach set to join British and Irish Lions staff for Australia tour
Richard Wigglesworth set to be part of Andy Farrell's coaching staff for British and Irish Lions tour of Australia this summer; core coaching staff to be named on Wednesday with squad revealed on May 8 - watch Lions tour live in full on Sky Sports from June 28-August 2
Tuesday 25 March 2025 08:30, UK
England senior assistant coach Richard Wigglesworth is set to be named among the British and Irish Lions coaching staff for this summer's Australia tour.
Lions head coach Andy Farrell's core coaching team will be announced on Wednesday with Wigglesworth likely to be joined by Simon Easterby, who led Ireland in the Six Nations as Farrell prepared for the Lions trip.
Confirmed roles have already been awarded to Ireland's strength and conditioning coach Aled Walters and ex-Ireland performance director David Nucifora.
British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Saturday, June 28
|Western Force
|Perth
|Wednesday, July 2
|Queensland Reds
|Brisbane
|Saturday, July 5
|NSW Warratahs
|Sydney
|Wednesday, July 9
|ACT Brumbies
|Canberra
|Saturday, July 12
|Invitational AU-NZ
|Adelaide
|Saturday, July 19
|AUSTRALIA (first Test)
|Brisbane
|Wednesday, July 22
|First Nations & Pasifika XV
|Melbourne
|Saturday, July 26
|AUSTRALIA (second Test)
|Melbourne
|Saturday, August 2
|AUSTRALIA (third Test)
|Sydney
Former England scrum-half Wigglesworth took over from current national team chief Steve Borthwick as Leicester boss in 2022 on an interim basis.
He then linked up with Borthwick's England coaching staff the following summer and became senior assistant coach in October 2024.
Farrell will reveal his Lions squad on May 8 in front of over 2,000 fans at London's O2 Arena ahead of a game against Argentina in Dublin on June 20.
The Tests against Australia take place in Brisbane on July 19, Melbourne on July 26 and Sydney on August 2, with the tour to also include five warm-up matches before the series opener and a midweek game prior to the second Test.