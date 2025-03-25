Richard Wigglesworth: England assistant coach set to join British and Irish Lions staff for Australia tour

England senior assistant coach Richard Wigglesworth is set to be named among the British and Irish Lions coaching staff for this summer's Australia tour.

Lions head coach Andy Farrell's core coaching team will be announced on Wednesday with Wigglesworth likely to be joined by Simon Easterby, who led Ireland in the Six Nations as Farrell prepared for the Lions trip.

Confirmed roles have already been awarded to Ireland's strength and conditioning coach Aled Walters and ex-Ireland performance director David Nucifora.

British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule Date Opponent Venue Saturday, June 28 Western Force Perth Wednesday, July 2 Queensland Reds Brisbane Saturday, July 5 NSW Warratahs Sydney Wednesday, July 9 ACT Brumbies Canberra Saturday, July 12 Invitational AU-NZ Adelaide Saturday, July 19 AUSTRALIA (first Test) Brisbane Wednesday, July 22 First Nations & Pasifika XV Melbourne Saturday, July 26 AUSTRALIA (second Test) Melbourne Saturday, August 2 AUSTRALIA (third Test) Sydney

Former England scrum-half Wigglesworth took over from current national team chief Steve Borthwick as Leicester boss in 2022 on an interim basis.

He then linked up with Borthwick's England coaching staff the following summer and became senior assistant coach in October 2024.

Farrell will reveal his Lions squad on May 8 in front of over 2,000 fans at London's O2 Arena ahead of a game against Argentina in Dublin on June 20.

The Tests against Australia take place in Brisbane on July 19, Melbourne on July 26 and Sydney on August 2, with the tour to also include five warm-up matches before the series opener and a midweek game prior to the second Test.