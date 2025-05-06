British and Irish Lions: Sky Sports writers' captain, bolters and picks ahead of Andy Farrell's squad announcement

The countdown is on to this summer's British and Irish Lions tour of Australia. Ahead of Andy Farrell's squad announcement on Thursday, Sky Sports' team of writers select their captain, bolters and must-have picks...

Captaincy

Itoje over Doris?

Sky Sports' Michael Cantillon:

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Wales and British and Irish Lions fly-half Dan Biggar has his say on who he thinks should captain the Lions on their tour of Australia this summer.

"For a while now, the question of 2025 British and Irish Lions captain appears to have centred around two options: Ireland's Caelan Doris and England's Maro Itoje (notwithstanding Doris' recent shoulder injury).

"Neither have captained their national sides for an extended spell, having both only recently taken over from Test stalwarts Peter O'Mahony and Jamie George respectively. As such, unlike in previous Lions years, this tour to Australia will be led by a player largely inexperienced in that department.

"Doris, having worked so closely with Lions head coach Farrell in the Ireland setup, was the frontrunner, but his interactions with referees have come into sharp focus: the first Test defeat against South Africa last July and March's Six Nations capitulation to France in Dublin two glaring examples of matches in which, for whatever reason, Doris got on the wrong side of referees Luke Pearce and Angus Gardner.

"Itoje, having pestered referees too often in his first few Tests as England skipper, seems to have relaxed into the role. A totemic second row, the 30-year-old has now edged to favourite in many people's eyes. He, of course, also worked closely with Farrell on the 2017 Lions tour to New Zealand. The captaincy pick now appears to be Itoje over Doris."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Jack Wilkinson talks you through how the key talking points ahead of next week's 'new look' British and Irish Lions squad announcement.

'Maro the man for the job'

Sky Sports' Eleanor Roper:

"Lots to debate but for me Maro Itoje is my Lions captain. He's looked incredible as England captain, born to do it. A leader throughout his career, for both club and country, and an already two-time British and Irish Lion. I think Maro is the man for the job.

Itoje the 'out-and-out choice'

Sky Sports' Megan Wellens:

"Maro Itoje is my Lions captain pick. England head coach Steve Borthwick admitted after the last match of the Six Nations that the England staff had made a concerted effort to ensure that as many of their team are on the plane to Australia as possible.

"Part of that effort also saw him wax lyrical about Itoje's leadership in the dressing room. With Caelan Doris also now injured and a doubt, he is the only out-and-out choice to lead the team."

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Opportunity knocks for Itoje

Sky Sports' Jack Wilkinson:

"In my eyes, Caelan Doris' suitability for the Lions captaincy has been on the wane since an underwhelming Six Nations. An injury scare on the eve of the announcement has taken him out of the equation as far as I'm concerned.

"After England's strong finish to the Six Nations, I cannot see past Maro Itoje. However, I am yet to be convinced that he is as inspirational a leader in the dressing room as he is on the pitch with his performances. Winning a Lions series as captain would prove me otherwise."

Bolters

Image: Henry Pollock scored two tries on debut for England against Wales

'Pollock has to go, surely?'

Sky Sports' Michael Cantillon:

"In terms of bolters, Henry Pollock has pretty much reached the point where he has to go, hasn't he? Extremely confident, arrogant even, but the 20-year-old backs it up. What a rugby player.

"Another bolter for me would be Ireland scrum-half Craig Casey. He missed the Six Nations with a knee injury, but I think he's an exceptional operator and professional."

'If Pollock doesn't go, Freeman must'

Image: Tommy Freeman scored in every 2025 Six Nations game for England

Sky Sports' Eleanor Roper:

"Who's my Lions bolter? *checks pulse* Andy Farrell is spoilt for choice in the back row but when you saw what Northampton pulled off against Leinster in Dublin on Saturday, there are plenty of people hoping that Henry Pollock will get a seat on the plane.

"I love the energy and think it's a great story. Even if Pollock doesn't make it, I'd like to see some of Northampton's shoe army get a good look-in. Tommy Freeman has to go."

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

'Take a chance' on Pollock

Sky Sports' Megan Wellens:

"There are two names I would absolutely love to see selected: Owen Farrell and Henry Pollock.

"I absolutely love a storyline, and I think a Lions team with a dad and son as coach and player is a brilliant narrative. There also isn't a huge number of visible leaders at Farrell's disposal so including his son, who is famed for his leadership on the pitch and inspirational team talks off it, makes sense.

"I knew I would love Pollock as a player when he came on for his England debut in Cardiff and was immediately chirping. He is confident well beyond his years. He isn't a prospect for the future, he's a star for the here and now.

"Lions fans will love him. Opposition fans will love to hate him. You know he will bring the entertainment. On a tour where the Lions are tipped to be the favourites, why not take a chance?"

'Make space for Murray'

Image: Blair Murray was a shining light throughout an arduous Six Nations campaign for Wales

Sky Sports' Jack Wilkinson:

"Blair Murray impressed throughout an arduous Six Nations campaign for Wales which, given their demise over the past 18 months, was an achievement. His versatility across the backline will be attractive to Farrell as he looks to assemble a squad capable of dealing with whatever is thrown at them Down Under.

"Wales spent the majority of the Six Nations on the back foot and yet Murray proved he can perform under pressure and create something out of nothing. He has attributes I want to see in a dominant Lions team."

Must-haves

'No substitute for Farrell's experience'

Image: Andy Farrell was defence coach during his son Owen's first British and Irish Lions tour in 2013

Sky Sports' Eleanor Roper:

"Who else do I want to see on the plane? Owen Farrell. I hope he goes and I think he will. Yes, he's away in France, yes he's been injured, yes Racing 92 are 10th in the Top 14 but Farrell is pure class and a top competitor.

"There are some exciting young 10s around but England's record points scorer has plenty of money in the bank and there's no substitute for that kind of experience.

"Owen can play both 10 and 12 and is someone who always rises to the occasion. He gets my vote."

Sheehan selection a cert

Image: Dan Sheehan was the second-highest try scorer in the 2025 Six Nations

Sky Sports' Michael Cantillon:

"Dan Sheehan is a special hooker and one of the first names in the squad, you'd imagine, with Tadhg Beirne's unique skillset and versatility to play lock and back-row also making him a must.

"Tommy Freeman has more than played his way onto the tour with his try-scoring exploits, while his Northampton team-mate Fin Smith would be my starting fly-half at this point.

"Toulouse's Jack Willis is one of the best back-rows in the world, and I'd take him even though he'll likely miss some early tour matches due to the Top 14."

Fin Smith at 10, Kinghorn at full-back

Image: Fin Smith has guided Northampton to the Champions Cup final

Sky Sports' Megan Wellens:

"Now, some people will see this as a 'bolter' but for me, Fin Smith is your starting 10. He shone for England in the Six Nations where his organisation was second to none. He cannot miss this tour.

"Blair Kinghorn also goes for me as your starting full-back. His dominance and prowess at the back plus his pace separates him from the rest."

'Pollock can beat Aussies at their own game'

Sky Sports' Jack Wilkinson:

"Throughout history, as my childhood will attest, British sporting teams have come up short against Australian talent and gamesmanship.

"In Henry Pollock, the Lions have a player with not only the skillset but the temperament to step into the lion's den and deliver. I say fight fire with fire, pick Pollock, and beat the Aussies at their own game."

Sky Sports will exclusively show the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests against the Wallabies and six warm-up matches to be shown exclusively live.