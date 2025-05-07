Miles Harrison: British and Irish Lions now have to find a place for Henry Pollock - and don't rule out Fraser Dingwall

Miles Harrison, lead commentator for each British and Irish Lions tour broadcast on Sky Sports since 1997, shares his 2025 potential Lions bolters and must-haves, discussing the performances of one Henry Pollock...

This Thursday, the latest iteration of British and Irish Lions squads will be confirmed, live on Sky Sports from The O2.

Is there anyone better-placed to preview one of the most intriguing days in the rugby calendar than Miles Harrison? His voice is synonymous with the Lions, their successes and failures.

"There's various aspects to Lions selection," Harrison tells Sky Sports. "There's the been-there-done-it Lion - you have to have those - but then you have to have young people absolutely raring to go, who are bang in form and look ripe and ready.

"Both are very important aspects. You need the experience of knowing what being a Lion is all about, the highs and the lows, the extreme pressures. Those people also feed off young people who are just living the dream and wanting to show everything.

"It comes around every four years, and for some it's just really unlucky. Their cycle when they were ripe and ready was two years ago. A bit like the Olympics, you might have run a fantastic race two years before, but you have nothing when the Olympics comes along. It's a tough, cruel world is sport, and if by the calendar you've timed it right, then good luck to you."

'Have to find a place for Pollock - Dingwall, Smith other potential bolters'

On Saturday, Northampton Saints pulled off the shock of the club rugby season when they beat Leinster in the Champions Cup semi-finals 37-34 in Dublin. Harrison was there, and a certain 20-year-old back-row stood out.

"Henry Pollock is an interesting place to start, really, because a lot of people would have had him in their minds in terms of the bolter," he said.

"The back-row is just about as competitive as any area the Lions management team are going to look at. There are so many options and in a funny sort of way, you sort of reach the conclusion they can't go wrong because they're going to get quality.

"Everybody keeps saying there'll be six or seven back-rows, so in that respect, what does that mean for Pollock? A lot of people thought pre-Saturday, if he doesn't make it, going on an England tour is not going to be the worst thing in the world at this stage of his development.

"But on Saturday, you just watch him in that environment rise to the occasion. Phil Dowson [Northampton director of rugby] said in the build-up to that game: 'There's going to be no occasion too big for Henry Pollock.'

"Now, that's a big thing to say when such a key selection moment is coming up, and it comes from a very respected source who works with him day in, day out. We saw that play out in all of its glory in Dublin. That whole point was emphasised. It wasn't too big for him.

"The opposition weren't too big for him. Personally now, if I was selecting the Lions squad, I'd have to find a place for him. It's evidence right in front of our eyes at a key time. Should age come into it? Well, no. Pollock couldn't be any more bang in form, could he?

"I'm just loving his work. I'm loving watching him in action. He's literally lifting this commentator out of his seat. I know there's players that have done that over the years and they make you stand up by standing out. They literally make you stand up. Pollock is one of those. When he scored that try on Saturday, I just leapt from my seat as he did it."

Image: Pollock scored two tries on his Test debut for England in March in a 68-14 thrashing of Wales in Cardiff

In terms of other potential bolters, Harrison picks out two names who have had far less media attention: England's Fraser Dingwall and Wales' Nicky Smith.

"I don't want to get too Northampton Saintsy about this, but I really think Fraser Dingwall is a very good player, to the point where he will fit in with whatever he's asked to do for whatever team in which he plays in.

"Now, I'm not saying Dingwall should go, I'm just saying I'd love to see his name in the frame as one of those centres discussed. He's perhaps not been as discussed as he should have been.

"England have got their answer absolutely underneath their nose in him. And I think the Lions could do.

Image: Northampton and England centre Fraser Dingwall is a potential bolter, says Harrison

"A lot of players keep using that word 'glue' about Dingwall. They get him. They know why he's so important. That kind of player is to a rugby team.

"Still in bolter territory, loosehead prop Nicky Smith, who went very well against Ireland in the Six Nations.

"That will have been noted by coaches on the ground that day that have now become Lions coaches, certainly in that area.

Image: Wales loosehead prop Nicky Smith is another potential bolter

"I don't think that necessarily goes against him at all. I think he's got a chance as a very good scrummager."

Must-haves in the forwards: Furlong, Sheehan, Beirne, Itoje, Morgan

In terms of players in the forward pack Harrison believes the Lions need Down Under, he said: "Tadhg Furlong would be my must-have prop. Dan Sheehan would be my must-have hooker.

Image: Ireland hooker Dan Sheehan is 'the first name on many people's Lions team sheet' says Harrison

"I floated in commentary on the weekend that Sheehan might be the first name on many people's Lions team sheet, and I didn't get any disagreement from the experts alongside. He's an exceptional player.

"Second row, you've probably got Tadhg Beirne and Maro Itoje who are absolutely must-haves. The back-row is slightly blurred a little bit by the sheer depth of talent.

Image: England captain Maro Itoje is one of Harrison's 'must-haves' for the Lions squad to Australia

"Wales' Jac Morgan is on my nailed-on list. To be that good as a player, leader and person throughout such a tough period makes him stand out as a perfect Lion.

Image: Wales captain Jac Morgan makes Harrison's 'nailed-on list' for the 2025 Lions

"I've been saying Jack Willis for ages as well. Okay, it didn't go his way at the weekend [Toulouse's Champions Cup defeat to Bordeaux-Begles], but the consistency and level of his performances for Toulouse has been off the scale.

"I just like to think there's room within the squad for someone who's been outside of the Six Nations bubble as well, and could bring that to the party."

Must-haves in the backs: Fin Smith, Russell, Gibson-Park, Freeman, Lowe

In terms of players in the backline Harrison believes the Lions need in Australia, he said: "Fin Smith is right and ready to be a Lion. I mean, again at the weekend, he just looks the part. He has absolutely timed this bang on.

Image: Fin Smith has performed superbly for England and Northampton Saints this season

"I want him there and I want the other Finn there as well. Finn Russell has, it's not too big a thing to say, a bit of genius in his play.

"The Lions are going to back themselves and if they can get go-forward ball, there's nobody better than Finn Russell behind a pack that's going forward. He could absolutely run the show.

"At nine, Jamison Gibson-Park has so much in the bank and has been of such high quality for a long period of time, never dropping his performance. It's sensational to be that good so consistently. He has to be a Lion, without a shadow of a doubt.

Image: Ireland scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park will become a Lion 'without a shadow of a doubt' says Harrison

"He might not be a first name on the team sheet, like I said with Sheehan, but he won't be far off.

"That would perhaps only be the case because Alex Mitchell is making a very strong case now. I'm sure they'll build a great friendship, they're going to be Lions together, but there's going to be that wonderful rivalry within the friendship too. Neither would let the Lions down.

"In the backs, Tommy Freeman is just irresistible at the moment. His form, everything about him, he looks almost impossible to stop. With so many skills, that physical presence and speed, he gives you a bit of flexibility as well.

Image: Tommy Freeman's try-scoring exploits for England and Northampton have him on Harrison's list

"The other player, a little bit like Gibson-Park, that has stayed at such a high level for such a long time and is going to get rewarded is James Lowe. When it comes to the backs, he does so much that is of the highest quality. The way he uses his physical power to finish, or tackle, or cover. The big boot he offers.

"Gibson-Park and Lowe have got degrees in rugby. Both of them just know what to do, when to do it, and how to do it."

