Sione Tuipulotu: Australian-born British and Irish Lion on why call-up 'feels right'

Donning the iconic green and gold is the pinnacle of every budding, young Australian rugby player's dream. Sione Tuipulotu was no different.

"Growing up as an Aussie kid, I was dreaming of playing for the Wallabies," he tells Sky Sports.

And yet, the Melbourne-born centre stands on the brink of fulfilling the dream of every rugby player from the British Isles - stepping out for the Lions against the Wallabies in his native Australia.

Qualifying to play for Scotland through his Greenock-born grandmother, Tuipulotu has seized opportunity after opportunity since making his international debut in 2021.

He was appointed Scotland captain ahead of the 2024 Autumn Nations Series which concluded with him spearheading a 27-13 victory over the Wallabies.

This summer, he's tasked with repeating the feat, only this time in the red of the British and Irish Lions as one of seven overseas players selected in Andy Farrell's 38-man squad.

'I'm where I'm supposed to be'

"I grew up in Australia watching the Lions tour Australia," Tuipulotu said. "It's flipped now I've come over to Scotland and have the chance to play for the Lions.

"The only thing I could say, for me, is that it feels right. Leaving Australia and the journey I've been on since then has been a journey to this spot.

"That is why I cared so much about making the Lions, because it's not just the last year of work, it's the last 16 years to get here. I'm in the right spot now, this is where I'm supposed to be, wearing this jersey.

"To finally get here is so special and I do feel all in with this team and all in with what the Lions want to be on this tour and be successful. I feel part of it. It's the same as when I play for Scotland.

"I obviously didn't grow up in Scotland, but I try and prove how much it means to be by how I play. I am looking forward to proving that again for the Lions."

Tuipulotu's switch of allegiance makes him an obvious wanted man when the Lions arrive down under.

But the 28-year-old is relishing setting foot in the lion's den and is ready for whatever the Australian public in the stands and players on the pitch - many of whom are close friends - throw at him.

'I want to beat the Wallabies so bad'

"I love that part about rugby, I always thought that made me play better, when that part of the game is at the forefront," Tuipulotu added.

"I'm looking forward to all of that, it comes with the territory having been on the path I've been on. I'll take all of that in my stride, I'm looking forward to all of it. It's part of the story."

He continued: "Playing against the Wallabies is something I am really passionate about.

"I've had a couple of experiences playing against them with Scotland, they are some of the most fun games I've played because they've been against my mates and a lot of the boys I grew up with, like Rob Leota and Robert Valetini, boys I've known since I was 10, 12 years old.

"I love playing against my mates because it brings out that competitiveness - you don't want to beat anyone more than your mate.

"It's the same with the Lions, I'm so passionate about playing against the Wallabies in some of those Test matches because I want to beat them so bad."

'I want to repay that faith'

Helping the Lions win a series for the first time since their 2013 tour of Australia is an obvious objective for Tuipulotu but, above all else, this summer's tour presents potentially his only opportunity to repay the faith placed in him by so many.

"I want to play in the Test matches," he replied when asked what a successful 2025 tour would look like.

"The coaches have put a lot of faith in me by selecting me after my injury, so I just want to repay that.

"The fact they have considered, let alone selected me, after my injury, I feel a responsibility to go over there and compete for a Test jersey or to be in the Test 23. That is a successful tour in my mind."

