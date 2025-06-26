 Skip to content
British and Irish Lions vs Western Force: Dan Sheehan captains side as Andy Farrell rings changes

Andy Farrell makes 13 changes to the starting XV for Saturday's clash vs Western Force in Perth; Irish hooker Dan Sheehan captains side; watch Lions vs Western Force on Saturday June 28 live on Sky Sports Action & Main Event from 10am; Sky to show all matches in Australia

By Michael Cantillon

Thursday 26 June 2025 07:47, UK

Sheehan
Image: Ireland hooker Dan Sheehan will captain the British and Irish Lions from the start on Saturday vs the Western Force, live on Sky Sports

Dan Sheehan will captain the British and Irish Lions on his debut for the side as head coach Andy Farrell makes 13 changes to the starting XV for Saturday's clash vs Western Force in Perth.

The Lions squad of 2025 suffered defeat in their first tour game against Argentina in Dublin last week, with centre Sione Tuipulotu and forward Tadhg Beirne the only players to maintain their places - the latter swapping from lock to blindside flanker.

The first starting side in Australia sees eight Irish players, four Scottish, two English and one Welshman - scrum-half Tomos Williams.

Of the 38-player travelling party, only four players will have failed to have had an involvement for the Lions in the opening two games: full-back Hugo Keenan (calf) and scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park (glute) - who both currently have knocks - full-back Blair Kinghorn, who plays for Toulouse in Saturday's Top 14 final, and lock James Ryan.

Take a look at some behind-the-scenes footage from pre-match and at half-time from the British and Irish Lions' loss to Argentina

Sheehan reveals he 'despised' certain British and Irish Lions players before getting to know them on tour. Catch the full interview on Saturday, 10am Sky Sports Action & Main Event

The side for Perth sees Elliot Daly start at full-back, linking up with Irish wings Mack Hansen and James Lowe in an all-new back-three.

Garry Ringrose comes into the midfield to partner Tuipulotu - who shifts to inside-centre from the 13 channel - while Finn Russell is brought in to start at fly-half alongside Williams.

Into the forwards, loosehead Pierre Schoeman and tighthead Tadhg Furlong come in to start either side of Sheehan, while the second row sees Scott Cummings and Joe McCarthy paired together.

Henry Pollock is named to start at No 8 in the back-row, with openside Josh van der Flier completing the unit with Beirne at 6.

Henry Pollock
Image: Henry Pollock will start Saturday's contest at No 8 for the Lions in Perth

The British and Irish Lions suffered defeat to Argentina in Dublin on Friday in their opening tour fixture

The replacements bench sees a further three Irishmen, three Englishmen and one Scot: Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter, Will Stuart, Ollie Chessum, Jack Conan, Alex Mitchell, Huw Jones and Marcus Smith.

"We have had a good week of training and all of the travel and time zone changes have been managed really well, so we are good to go," Farrell said.

"Dan Sheehan gets the opportunity to lead the side against Western Force, which is a great honour for him and his family - so congratulations to Dan as he captains the side on his Lions debut.

"We know the quality and experience the Force have and the opportunity to play against the Lions always brings out special performances from the Super Rugby sides, so we expect them to be at their best."

British and Irish Lions side to face Western Force - live on Sky Sports

British and Irish Lions: 15 Elliot Daly, 14 Mack Hansen, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Sione Tuipulotu, 11 James Lowe, 10 Finn Russell, 9 Tomos Williams; 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 4 Scott Cummings, 5 Joe McCarthy, 6 Tadhg Beirne, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Henry Pollock.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Andrew Porter, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Ollie Chessum, 20 Jack Conan, 21 Alex Mitchell, 22 Huw Jones, 23 Marcus Smith.

Western Force: 15 Ben Donaldson, 14 Mac Grealy, 13 Matt Proctor, 12 Hamish Stewart, 11 Dylan Pietsch, 10 Alex Harford, 9 Nic White (captain); 1 Tom Robertson, 2 Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 3 Ollie Hoskins, 4 Sam Carter, 5 Darcy Swain, 6 Will Harris, 7 Nick Champion de Crespigny, 8 Vaiolini Ekuasi.

Replacements: 16 Nic Dolly, 17 Marley Pearce, 18 Tiaan Tauakipulu, 19 Lopeti Faifua, 20 Reed Prinsep, 21 Henry Robertson, 22 Max Burey, 23 Bayley Kuenzle.

British & Irish Lions tour of Australia on Sky Sports

Watch the British and Irish Lions' tour of Australia exclusively live on Sky Sports this summer

Sky Sports will exclusively show the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests against the Wallabies and six warm-up matches to be shown exclusively live.

British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule

Date Opponent Venue
Friday, June 20 Argentina (L 28-24) Dublin
Saturday, June 28 Western Force Perth
Wednesday, July 2 Queensland Reds Brisbane
Saturday, July 5 NSW Waratahs Sydney
Wednesday, July 9 ACT Brumbies Canberra
Saturday, July 12 Invitational AU-NZ Adelaide
Saturday, July 19 AUSTRALIA (first Test) Brisbane
Wednesday, July 22 First Nations & Pasifika XV Melbourne
Saturday, July 26 AUSTRALIA (second Test) Melbourne
Saturday, August 2 AUSTRALIA (third Test) Sydney

