Maro Itoje growing into Lions leadership role after dominant performance against Queensland Reds

Sam Warburton described captain Maro Itoje's performance as "awesome" as the British and Irish Lions racked up 52 points in victory over the Queensland Reds, while Kyle Sinckler believes his former England team-mate has grown into his leadership role.

Itoje stamped his authority on the Lions with a commanding display as the Reds were overwhelmed 52-12 at Suncorp Stadium.

Making his first appearance in Australia as Lions captain, Itoje was at the heart of an eight-try rout that saw the England skipper, who scored a try of his own, leave his calling card on Brisbane two-and-a-half weeks out from the first Test at the same venue.

Two-time Lions captain Warburton, speaking on Sky Sports said: "Itoje was awesome. Scrapping for balls on the floor, line speed, intercepts. He had about five turnovers today just for fighting for scraps on the floor.

"He was energising the pack at scrum time, with a non-stop voice and energy. They're the unglamourous things, but that is what you need to do at Test level. He was exceptional today.

"Maro seems unflappable, very composed. You bring the fire pre-match in the changing room but then you are composed on the field."

Image: British and Irish Lions' captain Maro Itoje leads his team out onto the field in Brisbane

On Itoje's leadership, Warburton added: "It's that calm and composed nature but you are still ferocious in everything you do

"Maro seems unflappable, very composed.

"When it is decision making time at a penalty, he's not rushing into those decisions. He's calm.

"You bring the fire pre-match in the changing room but then you are composed on the field. That's what I like about him."

Itoje relishing Lions captaincy role Lions captain Maro Itoje:



"I'm loving being apart of this team. I'm enjoying the challenge and spending time with all these great players that we've spent years battling. I'm enjoying the process and long may it continue."

'Itoje growing into leadership role'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player British and Irish Lions Maro Itoje says he's relishing the role of captain and praises the efforts of his team after their 52-12 win over the Queensland Reds.

Itoje only became England captain in January, succeeding Saracens team-mate Jamie George in what was somewhat of a surprise decision at the time.

However, the 30-year-old has grown in stature on and off the field, leading him to being named Lions captain for the tour to Australia.

Sinkler, a former team-mate of Itoje with the Lions and England, believes the second row is really growing into his leadership role.

Image: Maro Itoje

Two-time Lion Sinckler said: "When you are playing alongside Maro and he's at his best, it is so infectious. He was a nuisance around the rucks and set piece.

"He had an air of calm around him when things were a bit shaking early on. You can see he's really grown into that leadership role."

'As captain, you have to hit peaks at the right time' Two-time Lions captain Sam Warburton on what you need as a captain:



"Pre warm up, the boys don't want to get hyped up. When they were clam and listening, that's when I would always talk about the three tactical things we were focussing on that week.



"Pre-match, that's when I got quite heated. That's the way I was.



"However, then on the pitch, when you are communicating with the referee, you bring it back down and you are composed again.



"You have to hit those peaks at the right time. You cannot hit them all the time because there is then too much noise. Sometimes you have to step back and let others talk and drive the team forward.



"You need the mix of being able to rev the engine and then being that politician."

'Itoje role key for Tests'

Getting a Lions captain to the Test series hasn't been all that straight forward in previous tours.

Alun Wyn Jones suffered a shoulder injury in the tour opener in 2021 but did recover in time to lead the Lions in the Test series against South Africa. Warburton had his own injury problems during the 2017 tour to New Zealand, while Brian O'Driscoll was injured in the opening stages f the first test against the All Blacks in 2005.

Image: Maro Itoje

Former Lions coach Sir Ian McGeechan thinks it is vital for the Lions that Itoje plays in the Test series, saying the forward can be a consistent voice for the players as the coaching staff try to get their message across.

"You need your captain there," McGeechan said.

"What people underestimate about Martin Johnson was he's got a good head about the game and knows what you need and when.

"The game we wanted to play in 1997, he kept talking it through on the field as well so everyone was in tune.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player British and Irish Lions head coach Andy Farrell says he doesn't know the extent of Elliot Daly's injury following their comprehensive win over Queensland Reds.

"Sam [Warburton] was the same. You've got captains who understand the game and take what you've been doing from training onto the field.

"It's just those little conversations that Itoje will have with players where the message never changes. It is always the same so there is a clarity right the way through the team about what you want to do next."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the British and Irish Lions’ tour of Australia exclusively live on Sky Sports this summer.

Sky Sports will exclusively show the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests against the Wallabies and six warm-up matches to be shown exclusively live.

British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule Date Opponent Venue Friday, June 20 Argentina (L 28-24) Dublin Saturday, June 28 Western Force (W 54-7) Perth Wednesday, July 2 Queensland Reds (W 52-12) Brisbane Saturday, July 5 NSW Waratahs Sydney Wednesday, July 9 ACT Brumbies Canberra Saturday, July 12 Invitational AU-NZ Adelaide Saturday, July 19 AUSTRALIA (first Test) Brisbane Wednesday, July 22 First Nations & Pasifika XV Melbourne Saturday, July 26 AUSTRALIA (second Test) Melbourne Saturday, August 2 AUSTRALIA (third Test) Sydney

Howden Insurance - proud principal partner and front-of-shirt sponsor of the British and Irish Lions. Find out more here.