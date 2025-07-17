British and Irish Lions: Tom Curry, Sione Tuipulotu start first Test vs Australia as Owen Farrell, Henry Pollock miss out on squad

Tom Curry and Sione Tuipulotu have won respective selection battles to start for the British and Irish Lions in Saturday's first Test against Australia, in a squad which does not include Owen Farrell or Henry Pollock.

Curry, who was competing with the likes of Jac Morgan, Josh van der Flier and Pollock, has been named to start at openside flanker in a back-row alongside Irish duo Tadhg Beirne and Jack Conan, while Tuipulotu has earned the nod at 12 ahead of Bundee Aki - the latter listed among the replacements.

Head coach Andy Farrell has included Marcus Smith on the bench ahead of fly-halves Fin Smith and Owen Farrell, likely leaning on the Harlequins man's ability to cover at full-back with Blair Kinghorn out due to a knee strain and the only other specialist remaining on tour starting in Hugo Keenan. Elliot Daly has already departed following a forearm injury sustained against Queensland Reds.

In terms of back-row cover on the bench, England's Ben Earl has been selected instead of Pollock.

Wings Tommy Freeman and James Lowe combine with Keenan in the back-three, while Huw Jones starts at outside-centre to form an all-Scottish midfield with Tuipulotu.

Finn Russell and Jamison Gibson-Park are picked as the half-backs, with Ellis Genge, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong forming the front-row. Joe McCarthy partners captain Maro Itoje at lock.

Image: In midfield, Sione Tuipulotu (right) has been named to start ahead of Bundee Aki (left), with the latter among the replacements

On the bench, Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter, Will Stuart, Ollie Chessum and Alex Mitchell complete the squad alongside Earl, Smith and Aki.

"We are entering the business end of the Tour and it is time to put in our best performance to date," head coach Andy Farrell said.

"We know how motivated the Wallabies will be and we know they are a well organised and dangerous side.

"It is a great occasion and a proud moment for Maro Itoje, who will captain the Test side, but also for those players who get the opportunity to represent the group on Saturday night.

"We have seen a flood of Lions supporters on the streets of Brisbane this week and we are looking forward to seeing a Sea of Red in the stands of the Suncorp Stadium cheering on the team."

Australia have suffered a major blow ahead of Saturday's first Test at Suncorp Stadium, with back-row Rob Valetini and lock Will Skelton both missing the clash due to respective calf injuries.

Valetini - the back-to-back Australia Player of the Year and statistically their leading ball carrier for the last four years - is in a race against time to make the second Test in Melbourne on Saturday July 26.

Image: Back-row Rob Valetini has been ruled out for Australia due to a calf injury

Langi Gleeson, who started in place of Valetini in the back-row for Australia against Fiji earlier this month, has also been ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

La Rochelle lock Skelton will miss the Test but should return next week, while tighthead prop Taniela Tupou and hooker Dave Porecki have been left out.

Wallabies head coach Joe Schmidt's major selection call has come at fly-half after the serious neck injury to Noah Lolesio, who had started 12 of 14 Tests under the former Ireland head coach, with 22-year-old Tom Lynagh earning the nod.

Image: Tom Lynagh, son of former Australia legend Michael, will make his first Test start on Saturday

Son of former Wallabies great Michael Lynagh, Reds fly-half Tom has only featured in three Tests so far in his career, all as a replacement for a combined total of 60 minutes. He also hasn't played for almost five weeks due to a broken thumb.

Back-row Nick Champion de Crespigny will make his Test debut.

First Test teams in full

British and Irish Lions: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Tommy Freeman, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Sione Tuipulotu, 11 James Lowe, 10 Finn Russell, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park; 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 4 Maro Itoje (c), 5 Joe McCarthy, 6 Tadhg Beirne, 7 Tom Curry, 8 Jack Conan.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Andrew Porter, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Ollie Chessum, 20 Ben Earl, 21 Alex Mitchell, 22 Marcus Smith, 23 Bundee Aki.

Australia: 15 Tom Wright, 14 Max Jorgensen, 13 Joseph Suaalii, 12 Len Ikitau, 11 Harry Potter, 10 Tom Lynagh, 9 Jake Gordon; 1 James Slipper, 2 Matt Faessler, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 4 Nick Frost, 5 Jeremy Williams, 6 Nick Champion de Crespigny, 7 Fraser McReight, 8 Harry Wilson (c).

Replacements: 16 Billy Pollard, 17 Angus Bell, 18 Tom Robertson, 19 Tom Hooper 20 Carlo Tizzano, 21 Tate McDermott, 22 Ben Donaldson, 23 Andrew Kellaway.

British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule Date Opponent Venue Friday, June 20 Argentina (L 28-24) Dublin Saturday, June 28 Western Force (W 54-7) Perth Wednesday, July 2 Queensland Reds (W 52-12) Brisbane Saturday, July 5 NSW Waratahs (W 21-10) Sydney Wednesday, July 9 ACT Brumbies (W 36-24) Canberra Saturday, July 12 Invitational AU-NZ (W 48-0) Adelaide Saturday, July 19 AUSTRALIA (first Test) Brisbane Tuesday, July 22 First Nations & Pasifika XV Melbourne Saturday, July 26 AUSTRALIA (second Test) Melbourne Saturday, August 2 AUSTRALIA (third Test) Sydney

