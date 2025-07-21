British and Irish Lions: Owen Farrell praises 'tightest Lions group I've seen' while playing down Test chances

Owen Farrell has told Sky Sports the current British and Irish Lions team are the "tightest he's seen" in the four tours he has experienced as a player.

Farrell, who was a late call-up for this summer's tour of Australia after a forearm injury to Elliot Daly earlier this month, will captain the Lions for the first time in his career on Tuesday when they face a First Nations & Pasifika XV in their final midweek fixture.

The 33-year-old stepped away from international rugby after the 2023 Rugby World Cup in order to prioritise his and his family's mental wellbeing, but is now into the thick of a fourth Lions tour having previously toured Australia in 2013, New Zealand in 2017 and South Africa in 2021.

"I've loved it, the lads have all been great and we're all pushing along. It's as tight as I've seen a team, to be honest," Farrell told Sky Sports at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium.

"It's credit to what they've done in the weeks that I wasn't here. To come in and to feel like you can slot in as much as I've felt like I have is a testament to how good the team has been.

"It was great to be back out there [vs AUNZ]. I'm just trying to add to what these boys have already been doing and play my role within that.

"And I want to enjoy it as well. I did do the other day and that should be even more so tomorrow.

"I'm trying to [soak it in more], I want to. As I said, I've loved this tour so far so I want us, and me being part of that, to kick on now."

Image: Farrell, son of Lions head coach Andy, will captain the Lions on Tuesday vs a First Nations & Pasifika XV in Melbourne

On the privilege of being handed the responsibility of captaining the Lions, Farrell, quite naturally, cut a chuffed figure, though he wouldn't be drawn on the potential to force his way into the Test squad for the remaining matches against Australia.

"I'm more focused on my job tomorrow, to be honest. The desire and stuff is because this is what I love doing," Farrell said.

"To do it here with these boys and in this team is an unbelievable opportunity and I want tomorrow to feel like that for everyone, and that's including myself.

Image: Farrell was full of praise for the atmosphere fostered in the current Lions squad

"It's obviously a massive honour [captaincy]. Off the back of what the lads did at the weekend, a great performance, we're looking forward to getting out there and backing that up and hopefully pushing forward into the second Test.

"All the lads are calling me old at the minute, Pollock especially, so that's fitting (20th appearance for the Lions).

"I'm just happy to be here. I'm happy to be with a great group that's pushing towards being the best they can possibly be for tomorrow and then the rest of the campaign as well."

Easterby: Lions squad are feeding off Owen Farrell - no better man to lead the side

Lions defence coach Simon Easterby to media on Monday:

"You can look at the team and the experience Owen Farrell has in that. I think it's pretty clear and obvious why he's the skipper.

"What he's brought already to the group since he's arrived has been brilliant. The guys are feeding off him. His wealth of experience but also his knowledge and his ability to pass that on to others has shown through over the last couple of weeks.

"Certainly no better man to lead this team tomorrow against the First Nations & Pasifika team."

British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule Date Opponent Venue Friday, June 20 Argentina (L 28-24) Dublin Saturday, June 28 Western Force (W 54-7) Perth Wednesday, July 2 Queensland Reds (W 52-12) Brisbane Saturday, July 5 NSW Waratahs (W 21-10) Sydney Wednesday, July 9 ACT Brumbies (W 36-24) Canberra Saturday, July 12 Invitational AU-NZ (W 48-0) Adelaide Saturday, July 19 AUSTRALIA (W 27-19) Brisbane Tuesday, July 22 First Nations & Pasifika XV Melbourne Saturday, July 26 AUSTRALIA (second Test) Melbourne Saturday, August 2 AUSTRALIA (third Test) Sydney

