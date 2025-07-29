British and Irish Lions: Dan Sheehan says tourists want to 'make sure' of Australia whitewash after heat on Henry Pollock

Dan Sheehan says much of the British and Irish Lions' focus is on "owning up to a start which wasn't good enough" last week, while also completing the 3-0 whitewash Henry Pollock predicted earlier in the tour.

On Saturday, Hugo Keenan's final-minute try saw the Lions fight from 18 points behind to beat Australia 29-26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to clinch their three-Test series with a week to spare.

A week before the Lions' opening Test victory in Brisbane, outspoken back-row Pollock told media: "We want to come here and be the best Lions team ever. We've been talking about that loads and 3-0 is definitely on the table."

Speaking to Sky Sports in Sydney on Tuesday, Sheehan - who has scored tries in both Tests so far, becoming the first player in 19 years to do so - says home truths have been uttered since massive Lions celebrations died down.

"We've had a few meetings where we need to be open and honest that it wasn't good enough in the first half," Sheehan said.

"It has to be an honest review and we have to get over the excitement of what has just gone on there.

"The lads have done a good job at owning up to that and making sure we put plans in place to make that right now to, as Henry Pollock said, win 3-0.

"I know he got a bit of heat for that but it was obviously the goal of the whole tour to make sure we did come away with a 3-0 win.

"The lads have turned the page well and I think we're all looking forward to another big game in Sydney and you can already see the excitement around the city with the fans rolling in.

"There's a big Irish and British contingent out here already so I think the lads are going to be up for it and excited for the weekend."

'It took a stern half-time talking to but we secured special, special win'

Of Saturday's epic at the MCG, Sheehan admitted it is a Test and occasion which will stay with the Lions players involved for the remainder of their lives.

"It's definitely something that will be etched in my memory for a long time and I think for everyone that was there it will be in theirs as well.

"It was not a perfect performance from us but it probably added to the theatrics of the whole occasion and we've definitely celebrated it over the last two days.

"Australia did a great job at getting their big ball carriers over the gain-line and we were struggling to deal with them in the first half. It probably took a stern talking to at half-time to make sure that we were properly committed to the plan.

Image: Sheehan reveals Lions head coach Andy Farrell gave the squad 'a stern talking to' at half-time in Melbourne

"We sort of got it right on the pitch in that last 10 minutes of the first half but it was important we came out for that second half with full belief that we could win.

"Everyone did believe and we had the ability in the room for sure to make sure we had a good comeback and I thought the lads coming off the bench did a massive job for us.

"It all turned out right in the end but it's probably too close for comfort.

"The joy it gave everyone there and everyone back home, it's definitely something I'll always hold on to. You have to cherish those moments and those few hours with the lads straight after a game.

"It's something special, something you've grown up wanting to be a part of and on that occasion and that sort of stage, to do it in the MCG....a special, special day."

British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule Date Opponent Venue Friday, June 20 Argentina (L 28-24) Dublin Saturday, June 28 Western Force (W 54-7) Perth Wednesday, July 2 Queensland Reds (W 52-12) Brisbane Saturday, July 5 NSW Waratahs (W 21-10) Sydney Wednesday, July 9 ACT Brumbies (W 36-24) Canberra Saturday, July 12 Invitational AU-NZ (W 48-0) Adelaide Saturday, July 19 AUSTRALIA (W 27-19) Brisbane Tuesday, July 22 First Nations & Pasifika XV (W 24-19) Melbourne Saturday, July 26 AUSTRALIA (W 29-26) Melbourne Saturday, August 2 AUSTRALIA (third Test) Sydney

