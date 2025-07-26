Joe Schmidt laments late TMO call as Australia left 'forlorn' by last-gasp British and Irish Lions winner
Joe Schmidt rues late TMO call as Wallabies left crushed by series-clinching try from Lions full-back Hugo Keenan; watch Australia vs The Lions in the third Test next Saturday from 9.30am (kick-off 11am) live on Sky Sports - or stream with NOW
Saturday 26 July 2025 15:10, UK
Joe Schmidt said Australia were left heartbroken after a dramatic 80th-minute try - and a crucial TMO decision - sealed a stunning comeback and series victory for the British and Irish Lions in Melbourne.
Australia produced a vastly improved performance after their first Test defeat in Brisbane and looked set to level the series in Melbourne - until Hugo Keenan's dramatic try in the 80th minute snatched victory to seal the series for the Lions with a game to spare.
A record Lions crowd of over 90,000 at the MCG witnessed a gripping finale, as officials reviewed a potential dangerous clearout by Jac Morgan in the build-up.
But the Wales captain was cleared of any wrongdoing, and the try stood - etching Andy Farrell's Lions into the history books and leaving Australian players devastated on the turf.
"It's a tough one to take," head coach Schmidt told Sky Sports. "We led for 79 minutes and then got a decision at the end that's left us feeling pretty forlorn."
Schmidt praised his side's response after the first Test defeat in Brisbane, saying: "I'm still incredibly proud of the players - they responded after last week's result and showed real mettle.
"They showed they can play. We found space on the edges and through the middle, and looked like a real attacking threat."
But the Australia head coach could not hide his frustration with the decisive call, adding in his post-match press conference: "Everyone can make their own mind up on that.
"You just have to read Law 9.20, then listen to the referee's description and watch the vision. A player who dives off his feet, is clearly beaten to the position over the ball, makes neck contact - it's a tough one to take."
Asked whether the timing of the incident influenced the outcome, Schmidt replied: "Yes, I do. Because they are human.
"Players make errors, match officials make errors. But from our perspective, it doesn't really live up to the big player safety push that [World Rugby] are talking about."
Warren Gatland - who masterminded the Lions' last series win in Australia in 2013 - offered a different view.
"I spoke to Joe Schmidt and he felt it was a penalty, but I just saw it as a clearout," the three-time Lions head coach said.
"I don't know where Jac Morgan was supposed to go - it looked like a rugby incident to me. I think it was the right decision in the end."
The Wallabies now head to Sydney for next Saturday's third Test - live on Sky Sports - aiming to avoid a series whitewash for the first time since 1904.
For Schmidt, the immediate focus is on managing the emotional fallout after their crushing defeat in Melbourne.
"The players are gutted. They're angry. I've got to let that emotion settle a bit," he said.
"We travel to Sydney tomorrow, then we've got a day to recover - because they gave everything tonight.
"There's always pride in pulling on the jersey. This series is part of the journey. We wanted to be alive going into Sydney, and we were - right until the end."
After clinching the series with a game to spare in Melbourne, the Lions travel to Sydney where they can complete a rare series whitewash over the Wallabies in the third and final Test.
Watch live on Sky Sports The Lions & Main Event next Saturday from 9.30am (kick-off 11am)
British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Friday, June 20
|Argentina (L 28-24)
|Dublin
|Saturday, June 28
|Western Force (W 54-7)
|Perth
|Wednesday, July 2
|Queensland Reds (W 52-12)
|Brisbane
|Saturday, July 5
|NSW Waratahs (W 21-10)
|Sydney
|Wednesday, July 9
|ACT Brumbies (W 36-24)
|Canberra
|Saturday, July 12
|Invitational AU-NZ (W 48-0)
|Adelaide
|Saturday, July 19
|AUSTRALIA (W 19-27)
|Brisbane
|Tuesday, July 22
|First Nations & Pasifika XV
|Melbourne
|Saturday, July 26
|AUSTRALIA (second Test)
|Melbourne
|Saturday, August 2
|AUSTRALIA (third Test)
|Sydney
