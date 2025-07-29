British and Irish Lions: World Rugby rejects Joe Schmidt's safety claim over Lions' series-clinching try

World Rugby rejects Joe Schmidt's claim that the decision not to punish Jac Morgan's clearout in Australia's defeat by the British and Irish Lions on Saturday contravenes the game's player safety principles.

Hugo Keenan touched down with 51 seconds left at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, but the match-winning try was only given after the TMO had reviewed Morgan's contact with Carlo Tizzano in the preceding ruck, which was ultimately deemed legal by referee Andrea Piardi.

Furious Schmidt, who had seen his Wallabies edged 29-26 to concede the series with one Test to play, insisted it was the wrong call, adding that "it doesn't really live up to the big player safety push that they (World Rugby) are talking

about".

Rugby Australia chief executive Phil Waugh backed Schmidt's view that it was a dangerous clearout and the try should have been disallowed.

World Rugby has been conducting a review into the incident in conjunction with Australia, the Lions and the match officials, which will be completed in time for Saturday's final Test between the rivals in Sydney.

Chief executive Alan Gilpin, speaking at an event revealing ticketing details for the 2027 World Cup, has hit back at Schmidt.

"It's disappointing when the reaction is one of 'this means player welfare isn't taken seriously' because we have worked really hard on that narrative," said Gilpin, who revealed Schmidt will not face disciplinary action for his

comments.

"Everyone knows we are putting player welfare, in its broadest sense, at the top of the agenda.

"You can see that from what we are doing with the instrumented mouthguards, all the research, the science, the investigations.

"The way the laws of the game have evolved in the last few years is all about 'how do we have this great physical contest, but make it as safe as possible?'. That part is challenging, in terms of the player welfare statements."

Gilpin insists Piardi and his assistants Ben O'Keeffe and Nika Amashukeli are being supported amid the backlash against the officials in some quarters.

And the World Rugby boss invoked Rassie Erasmus' public criticism of Nic Berry during the Lions' tour to South Africa in 2021 and the experiences of retired referee Wayne Barnes, who has spoken of the abuse his family received, to highlight the importance of protecting officials.

"It's just making them realise they're supported and that we are checking in on them. They're a great unit. They've been together on this tour as a team," Gilpin said.

"You'll recall that in the last Lions series in South Africa, when the match official in the first Test was very heavily criticised...the mental health challenges...

"Wayne Barnes has talked about it. We've got match officials who, when they're criticised publicly, see their families targeted outside the school gates.

"That's not good, that's not fair and that's not right, so we've got to support these guys."

'I'm glad the ref didn't buy it' - Warburton breaks down winning try

Analysis from former Lions captain and Sky Sports pundit Sam Warburton...

"When the moment was tough they delivered. These small moments win the game for the Lions.

"It is brilliant play from Morgan, he gets so low, then Conan stays nice and wide to give Keenan that chance of a one on one. Bear in mind how much ground he covers, he stands up Ikitau, who was great all game, but it was a fantastic finish from Keenan.

"Morgan has to try and get under him. I think that is brilliant, so low to the ground. I am glad the referee didn't buy them trying to get a penalty, I don't think it was at all.

"I thought it was an excellent clearout, there were two excellent clearouts before. These are the small moments for the Lions. Finn Russell with the gutsy handing ability, Keenan with the work off the ball, Farrell and Morgan going in to win possession. Nobody is going to see that live, but you look back and see the great work-rate off the ball gave the Lions the opportunity to win.

"There are many factors that go into winning a game. Set pieces have to go well, kicking game has to go well, physically the Lions have to go well. They hung on in there, obviously Australia were dominant. More often than not, when the Lions got into the 22, they scored and that was the difference."

Gatland: It was right decision

Three-time Lions head coach Warren Gatland...

"I spoke to Joe Schmidt and he felt it was a penalty, but I just saw it as a clearout.

"I don't know where Jac Morgan was supposed to go - it looked like a rugby incident to me. I think it was the right decision in the end."

Schmidt: It's a tough one to take

Australia head coach Joe Schmidt...

"It's a tough one to take. We led for 79 minutes and then got a decision at the end that's left us feeling pretty forlorn.

"Everyone can make their own mind up on that.

"You just have to read Law 9.20, then listen to the referee's description and watch the vision. A player who dives off his feet, is clearly beaten to the position over the ball, makes neck contact - it's a tough one to take.

"Players make errors, match officials make errors. But from our perspective, it doesn't really live up to the big player safety push that [World Rugby] are talking about."

Sky Sports will exclusively show the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests against the Wallabies and seven tour matches to be shown exclusively live.

British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule Date Opponent Venue Friday, June 20 Argentina (L 28-24) Dublin Saturday, June 28 Western Force (W 54-7) Perth Wednesday, July 2 Queensland Reds (W 52-12) Brisbane Saturday, July 5 NSW Waratahs (W 21-10) Sydney Wednesday, July 9 ACT Brumbies (W 36-24) Canberra Saturday, July 12 Invitational AU-NZ (W 48-0) Adelaide Saturday, July 19 AUSTRALIA (W 27-19) Brisbane Tuesday, July 22 First Nations & Pasifika XV (W 24-19) Melbourne Saturday, July 26 AUSTRALIA (W 29-26) Melbourne Saturday, August 2 AUSTRALIA (third Test) Sydney

