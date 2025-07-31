British and Irish Lions: Blair Kinghorn, James Ryan come in as Andy Farrell makes just two changes for Sydney third Test

Andy Farrell has made just two changes to his starting British and Irish Lions side for Saturday's third Test against Australia in Sydney, with Blair Kinghorn and James Ryan coming in.

The Lions secured the series with a week to spare after a dramatic last-gasp 29-26 victory at the MCG in Melbourne last week, but Farrell's strong selection is an indication of his determination to finish with a 3-0 series whitewash.

Kinghorn replaces James Lowe on the left wing as last weekend's matchwinner Hugo Keenan retains his place at full-back, while lock Ryan is promoted to start from the bench with Ollie Chessum swapping in with the replacements.

Lock Joe McCarthy and wing Mack Hansen aren't involved despite returning to training this week following respective foot injuries, while centre Sione Tuipulotu is left out again as Bundee Aki and Huw Jones start in midfield once more. Garry Ringrose was ruled out earlier in the week due to concussion protocols.

There is one further squad alteration on the bench as Farrell and co opt for a 6-2 split for forwards to backs, bringing Ben Earl back in alongside Jac Morgan.

Wing Tommy Freeman combines with Keenan and Kinghorn in the back-three, while the Lions' impressive half-backs are unchanged in Jamison Gibson-Park and Finn Russell.

An all-Irish front-row is retained in Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong - the latter in line to equal Alyn Wyn Jones' record of nine consecutive Test starts.

Captain Maro Itoje partners Ryan in the second row, while the back row is also unchanged: Tadhg Beirne, Tom Curry and Jack Conan.

Ronan Kelleher, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, Alex Mitchell and Owen Farrell complete the squad on the bench alongside Chessum, Morgan and Earl.

Australia vs Lions third Test squads in full

British and Irish Lions: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Tommy Freeman, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 Blair Kinghorn, 10 Finn Russell, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park; 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 4 Maro Itoje (c), 5 James Ryan, 6 Tadhg Beirne, 7 Tom Curry, 8 Jack Conan.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Ollie Chessum, 20 Jac Morgan, 21 Ben Earl, 22 Alex Mitchell, 22 Owen Farrell.

Australia: 15 Tom Wright, 14 Max Jorgensen, 13 Joseph Suaalii, 12 Len Ikitau, 11 Dylan Pietsch, 10 Tom Lynagh, 9 Nic White; 1 James Slipper, 2 David Porecki, 3 Taniela Tupou, 4 Nick Frost, 5 Will Skelton, 6 Tom Hooper, 7 Fraser McReight, 8 Harry Wilson (c).

Replacements: 16 Billy Pollard, 17 Angus Bell, 18 Zane Nonggorr, 19 Jeremy Williams, 20 Langi Gleeson 21 Tate McDermott, 22 Ben Donaldson, 23 Andrew Kellaway.

Sky Sports will exclusively show the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests against the Wallabies and seven tour matches to be shown exclusively live.

British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule Date Opponent Venue Friday, June 20 Argentina (L 28-24) Dublin Saturday, June 28 Western Force (W 54-7) Perth Wednesday, July 2 Queensland Reds (W 52-12) Brisbane Saturday, July 5 NSW Waratahs (W 21-10) Sydney Wednesday, July 9 ACT Brumbies (W 36-24) Canberra Saturday, July 12 Invitational AU-NZ (W 48-0) Adelaide Saturday, July 19 AUSTRALIA (W 27-19) Brisbane Tuesday, July 22 First Nations & Pasifika XV (W 24-19) Melbourne Saturday, July 26 AUSTRALIA (W 29-26) Melbourne Saturday, August 2 AUSTRALIA (third Test) Sydney

