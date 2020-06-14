Henry Speight leaving Super Rugby's Reds for Biarritz on three-year deal

Henry Speight is leaving Queensland for France

Former Australia international Henry Speight has signed for French Pro D2 team Biarritz Olympique on a three-year deal.

Speight played 12 games for Guinness PRO14 side Ulster in 2018 and signed for the Reds in 2019, in a deal that was originally set to last him to the end of the 2021 season.

However, the 32-year-old will head to France after securing an early release from the Queensland-based side.

"My family and I are unbelievably grateful that, from the board down, our request was dealt with respect and that the organisation was ultimately sympathetic to the opportunity that lies in front of us," said Speight of his departure from the Reds.

Queensland Rugby Union CEO David Hanham said in a statement: "Biarritz Olympique have a great rugby history. They have been respectful during this process and we are pleased that Henry and his family will get the opportunity to spend the next three years in France."

Speight won 19 caps for the Wallabies from 2014 to 2017.