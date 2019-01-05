Carl Hayman suspended by Pau following altercation with players

Former All Black Carl Hayman has been suspended by Pau

Former New Zealand prop Carl Hayman has been suspended by Pau following an altercation with some members of his squad at the start of the week, the French club said on Saturday.

The 45-time All Black has been in charge of the Top 14 side's forwards since 2016 after winning the French title and three European Cups as a player with Toulon.

He was not involved in any training sessions in the build-up to Saturday's fixture against Bordeaux-Begles, and according to sources Hayman, 39, will leave his position in the coming days.

Fellow New Zealanders Simon Mannix, Conrad Smith and Paul Tito are also part of the coaching set-up.

There are seven Kiwi players including World Cup winner Colin Slade in the squad which has been without a Top 14 win since October 6. Hayman is set to be replaced by former Brive coach Nicolas Godignon.