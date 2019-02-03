Alec Hepburn and Jonny Hill sign Exeter Chiefs contract extensions

Jonny Hill has joined list of players to sign new Exeter Chiefs contract

Alec Hepburn and Jonny Hill have joined the list of players to commit their future to the Exeter Chiefs.

Hepburn and Hill have signed two-year contract extensions, keeping them with the Gallagher Premiership leaders until at least the summer of 2021.

Prop Hepburn has won six England caps since his arrival at Sandy Park, while second row Hill was selected for last summer's tour of South Africa but did not make a Test appearance.

Fellow England squad members Jack Nowell, Henry Slade, Luke Cowan-Dickie and Ollie Devoto recently signed new two-year contracts, along with Olly Woodburn, while Phil Dollman extended his stay by 12 months.

"The key thing about those two guys is they are becoming integral members of what we like to think is a very competitive pack of forwards, both in the Premiership and in Europe," said Chiefs head coach Rob Baxter.

"They are both young, which is fantastic, they are either international quality, or close to international quality with Jonny, and we see them both improving and developing.

"Those are the kind of young players we want to have here - guys who are massively enthusiastic to play in big games and to keep improving themselves.

Alec Hepburn is also committed to the Chiefs until the end of the 2020-2021 season

"We want to make Exeter a place that, firstly, is where they want to be, because it is a good environment, but also it needs to be a place where they can build success.

"It is very important for us to work hard as a club to make them feel comfortable here, but also to make sure they feel they can achieve their ambitions here, and that is something we are delighted we have been able to do, because we have been able to keep hold of the majority of our frontline players in this round of contract extensions."