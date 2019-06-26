Exeter News

More from Rugby Union

Exeter sign former Harlequins forward Stan South

Last Updated: 26/06/19 1:33pm

SAtaan South has signed a one year deal with Exeter

Former Harlequins forward Stan South has joined Exeter on a one-year deal.

The 22-year-old, who can play at either lock or in the back row, was due to join Championship Coventry on a two-year contract but has now been handed another chance in the Gallagher Premiership.

South, who has represented England at under-18 and under-20 levels, said: "I really enjoyed my five years with Harlequins and will forever be thankful for the opportunities they gave me, but this is a new opportunity for me to work with new players, new coaches and add to my skill-set."

Exeter, beaten finalists in the last two years, will hope to end Saracens' recent dominance when the new season gets underway.

