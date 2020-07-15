Exeter Chiefs' Gareth Steenson to stay on until the end of the season

Gareth Steenson joined the Chiefs from Cornish Pirates in 2008

Fly-half Gareth Steenson has extended his Exeter Chiefs contract to the end of the season.

The 36-year-old was due to retire this month following the scheduled end of the season, but with fixtures being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Steenson has signed a new deal to stay on until the season is completed.

The Chiefs' all-time leading points scorer will join the club's coaching staff after hanging up his boots, but is looking to add silverware to the cabinet before he does, as rugby makes its return behind closed doors next month.

"I'm thrilled about the new deal," said Steenson. "Obviously, it's been a strange time for us all. Being at home, training on an individual basis, not knowing if I was going to come back playing again, it's nice to know I will get the chance to finish off what we started.

"If I don't get another opportunity to run out in front of a full Sandy Park, it will be disappointing, but it is something I can live with.

"I've had big days and I can still have an opportunity of winning a couple of titles before I go, which will be incredible.

"That's a real big driver for me now and to be part of the squad trying to do that is great."

Exeter are top of the Premiership table and are in the quarter-finals of the Champions Cup where they are set to face Northampton Saints.