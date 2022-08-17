Exeter Chiefs sign Australia prop Scott Sio on long-term contract

Scott Sio is Exeter Chiefs' sixth signing ahead of the 2022-23 season

Exeter have signed Australia international prop Scott Sio on a long-term contract from Super Rugby side the Brumbies.

Sio has won 71 caps for the Wallabies, having made his debut against New Zealand nine years ago, and spent 11 seasons with the Brumbies.

"I'm super excited about the move," Sio said.

"It's something new, something fresh and I'm really looking forward to the challenge. I've spoken to a few boys about the club and all of them have talked it up and said it's a great place to go and play rugby.

"Having been at the Brumbies for so long, it is going to be a different challenge, but it is one that I feel I need.

"I have played over in England and Europe before at Test level, but having that weekly challenge is going to be something new.

"It is going to be physical and a lot is put on you as a forward, but that is one of the things that attracted me to coming over. I wanted to test myself in a new team and a new environment."

Sio becomes Exeter's sixth signing ahead of the new season, following Leinster pair Jack Dunne and Rory O'Loughlin, as well as Aidon Davis, Ruben Van Heerden and Solomone Kata.

The Chiefs kick off their Gallagher Premiership campaign against champions Leicester Tigers at Sandy Park on September 10.