Challenge Cup round-up: Wins for Bristol, Worcester and Harlequins

Bristol's Tom Pincus looks to break through a Zebre defence that ultimately conceded seven tries

Bristol return with victory, Warriors impress in France, Quins coast against Agen, plus the rest of the weekend's European Challenge Cup action.

Bristol 43-22 Zebre

Bristol made their return to European rugby for the first time in two years with a convincing seven-try win over Zebre at Ashton Gate.

Alapati Leiua, Joe Latta, Nick Haining, Jake Armstrong and a double from Ryan Edwards put the Bears 36-10 ahead at the break.

Both sides struggled with the stormy conditions after the turnaround, with the contest descending into a series of scrums.

But Bristol, who made 12 changes after last week's thrashing by Worcester, scored a seventh try through Andy Uren.

It was the hosts' first victory in Europe since December 2016, when they beat Pau 41-14 in the group stages.

Worcester Warriors 38-27 Stade Francais

Worcester Warriors scored five tries in an impressive win at Stade Francais in their opening Challenge Cup game.

Two tries from winger Tom Howe after Matt Cox's opener gave Warriors a 24-13 half-time lead. Ted Hill scored the visitors' fourth after the break to secure the bonus point.

Laurent Panis dotted down as the home side piled on pressure, before Jamie Shillcock's try made sure of victory. The hosts still had time to score their third try through Piet van Zyl, but the 11-point deficit was too much to overcome.

Harlequins 54-22 Agen

Semi Kunatani streaks clear to score his second try in Harlequins' 54-22 win over Agen

At the Twickenham Stoop, Harlequins got their Challenge Cup campaign underway with a convincing win over French side Agen.

England's Mike Brown crossed to put Quins ahead, before tries from Charlie Mulchrone and debutant Semi Kunatani left them leading 21-8 at half-time.

The home side's dominance continued straight after the break as Nathan Earle secured the bonus point.

Further scores from George Merrick, a penalty try and singles from Joe Marchant and Kunatani rounded off the win.

Agen crossed three times through Loris Tolot, Fouad Yaha and Facundo Bosch.

Northampton 20-41 Clermont

Clermont Auvergne's Peceli Yato celebrates scoring against Northampton in the French side's 41-20 victory

Clermont hit Northampton for six tries at Franklin's Gardens in a contest that saw them hit the hosts for 33 points in a single spell.

Two Dan Biggar penalties either side of Peter Betham's try left the game evenly poised, but Betham's second try made it 20-6 at half-time, before Rabah Slimani, Arthur Iturria and Yato's second put them in control.

Saints scored late consolation tries through Tom Collins and David Ribbans.

Ospreys 27-0 Pau

George North, in action here against Benetton, injected energy into a procession-like Ospreys victory

Ospreys ground out a turgid win over Pau, earning a late four-try bonus point against their lacklustre opponents.

James Hook's try offered early promise of an entertaining affair, but the rest of the first half failed to excite.

It took until George North's burst from a set-piece move to liven up the game soon after the break.

Luke Morgan added a scintillating third after Cory Allen's neat work and replacement Harri Morgan got the last.

Returning wing Keelan Giles played his part in the win, also coming off the bench to set up Harri Morgan's score with a deft kick ahead.

The latter won the foot race for the game's final score.

Connacht 22-10 Bordeaux

Jack Carty was on target for Connacht at the Sportsground

Connacht ran in three tries as they began their European campaign with a comfortable win over Bordeaux-Begles at the Sportsground in Galway.

Kyle Godwin, with two touchdowns and another try from Finlay Bealham, along with Jack Carty's accuracy from the boot secured victory.

In Saturday's remaining Challenge Cup fixtures, La Rochelle beat Enisei-STM 82-21, while Dragons beat Timisoara Saracens 54-17. And in an all-French encounter, Benetton beat Grenoble 40-14.