Will Greenwood's podcast: Reaction to England's Quilter Internationals squads

Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox are joined by Sarah Hunter and Robert Kitson to discuss England's squads for the Quilter Internationals.

Gloucester's Ben Morgan has been named in an England squad for the first time in three years amid a No 8 crisis, with Billy Vunipola (fractured arm), Sam Simmonds (ACL knee injury) and Nathan Hughes (suspended) all ruled out.

However, Eddie Jones' squad does not include Morgan's Gloucester team-mate Danny Cipriani, who started in the third Test against the Springboks in June, the only game won by England in the three-Test series.

Click here to listen to the full podcast

Meanwhile, Katy Daley-Mclean is set to win her 100th England cap after being named in head coach Simon Middleton's squad, and in doing so will become only the fifth English woman to reach the landmark.

Greenwood and Cox discuss the various selections along with the Guardian's Kitson, and interview Red Roses skipper Hunter, while Gail Davis chats to Jones to dive deeper into his selections.

