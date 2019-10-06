Italy props Andrea Lovotti and Nicola Quaglio banned for three weeks

Lovotti received a red card for foul play against South Africa

Italy props Andrea Lovotti and Nicola Quaglio have banned for three weeks and both will miss the World Cup clash with New Zealand.

Both players were involved in lifting South Africa's Duane Vermeulen and dropping him to the ground during Friday's Pool B loss to South Africa.

Lovotti was sent off for dropping Vermeulen on his head in the 43rd minute as Italy went on to lose 49-3 to the Springboks - Quaglio was cited for his involvement.

The players attended a disciplinary hearing in Tokyo on October 6 before an independent judicial panel.

Quaglio has been cited for his involvement in a spear tackle on South Africa's Duane Vermeulen

Lovotti admitted the act of foul play and accepted that it warranted a red card.

Quaglio accepted that he had committed an act of foul play but denied that it met the red card threshold.

Having considered all the evidence and after hearing from the players and their legal representative, the panel upheld the citing against Quaglio and imposed a sanction of three weeks for both players.

Both players will miss Italy's remaining pool match against New Zealand on October 12 and could miss further World Cup or PRO14 matches depending on Italy's progress.