Jamie Joseph out of running for All Blacks job after extending Japan deal to 2023

Jamie Joseph steered Japan to their first-ever quarter-final at this year's World Cup

Former All Black Jamie Joseph is out of the running to become the next New Zealand head coach after signing a new deal to continue with Japan through the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Joseph guided Japan to the quarter-finals of the recent Rugby World Cup, which made him a favourite among a field of 26 candidates to take over from Steve Hansen as All Blacks coach.

But the Japan Rugby Union on Monday announced Joseph had re-signed for four years.

"I have great expectations for rugby in Japan and I'm very honoured that I can lead the team towards the next World Cup," Joseph said in a statement.

"We achieved the goal of being among the top eight countries in the World Cup but there are still more issues to be tackled. To that end, I chose the path to challenge with the Japanese national team again. I want to strengthen the team.

Joseph was in the running to succeed Steve Hansen as All Blacks coach

Joseph had a strong case to become the next All Blacks coach after guiding Japan to the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time. He sought the role in partnership with fellow All Black and Japan assistant coach Tony Brown, who had also been approached to partner rival All Blacks coaching candidates Ian Foster and Scott Robertson.

Foster, who has been one of Hansen's assistant coaches since 2012, and Robertson, who guided the Christchurch-based Crusaders to the Super Rugby title in each of the last three years, are now the leading candidates in a substantially weakened field.

Dave Rennie, who coached the Hamilton-based Chiefs to the Super Rugby title in 2012 and 2013 and is currently coaching Glasgow Warriors, remains in the race but is seen as the leading candidate to replace outgoing Australia coach Michael Cheika.

Hansen was All Blacks head coach from 2012 and a member of the All Blacks coaching team since 2004.