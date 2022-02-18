John Mitchell: Wasps attack coach joins Japan staff ahead of Rugby World Cup

John Mitchell will combine coaching roles with Wasps and Japan

Wasps attack coach John Mitchell is returning to the international fold after being appointed Japan's defence coach.

Mitchell will link up with the Brave Blossoms in May as they build towards the 2023 Rugby World Cup, while continuing his coaching duties with Wasps.

The 57-year-old abruptly left his role with the England set-up last year, months after signing a contract extension, saying he wanted to return to club rugby.

He will coach against England when Japan visit Twickenham in November while the teams are also in the same pool at next year's Rugby World Cup.

I’m delighted to be joining @JRFURugby and linking up with Jamie, Tony, Scott and the rest of the coaching group & players ahead of the RWC.



I’d also like to thank Lee and @WaspsRugby for their continued support and co-operation — John Mitchell (@mfactorcoaching) February 18, 2022

"This is a great opportunity to add value to Japan winning test matches through growing their defence and understanding how it plays a critical part in the way we want to attack," said Mitchell.

"I am grateful to be working with [head coach] Jamie Joseph, Tony Brown, Scott Hansen, Shin Hasegawa and the outstanding coaching group preparing for the Rugby World Cup in France.

"I would also like to thank Wasps for their support and co-operation in allowing me this opportunity."

Mitchell was head coach of the All Blacks from 2001-2003 and he also filled in as England's forwards coach from 1997-2000.