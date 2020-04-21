Fiji chairman resigns from World Rugby Council amid homophobia allegations

The Fiji Rugby Union backed Sir Bill Beaumont's bid for re-election as chairman of World Rugby

The chairman of the Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) has resigned from the World Rugby Council and withdrawn his candidacy for the executive committee, following allegations of homophobia and discrimination.

World Rugby launched an inquiry into Francis Kean, who was convicted of manslaughter in 2007, after the Sunday Times made the claims.

The FRU had seconded Sir Bill Beaumont's bid for re-election as boss of the global game's governing body.

A statement from World Rugby read: "World Rugby notes the Fiji Rugby Union's decision to stand down Fiji Rugby Union Chairman Ratu Vilikesa Bulewa Francis Kean from the World Rugby Council, and therefore withdrawing his candidature for the World Rugby Executive Committee, following new allegations published in the UK Sunday Times.

"World Rugby takes all allegations of behaviour that is not in keeping with the sport's strong and inclusive values and Bye-Laws extremely seriously.

0:49 Former England World Cup winner Will Greenwood says homophobia allegations against Fiji's chairman are harmful to Sir Bill Beaumont's bid for re-election as boss of World Rugby Former England World Cup winner Will Greenwood says homophobia allegations against Fiji's chairman are harmful to Sir Bill Beaumont's bid for re-election as boss of World Rugby

"While it is important to stress that any allegations must be validated, following dialogue with World Rugby, the Fiji Rugby Union recognises the seriousness of the allegations made and the need for them to be fully investigated, and that it is in the best interests of the sport that Mr Kean steps down from the Council and his Executive Committee candidature be withdrawn."

The FRU said its seat on the council will now be filled by its chief executive John O'Connor.

World Rugby has emphasised Beaumont's nomination came from the FRU, rather than from Kean individually.

The vote, to determine who will hold the next four-year tenure as World Rugby chairman, by the organisation's 51-person council will open on April 26, with the results declared on May 12.

Beaumont has pledged an independent review of World Rugby's governance.