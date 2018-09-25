Graham Rowntree to coach Georgia pack as they prepare for World Cup

Former England and Lions coach Graham Rowntree has been named forwards coach for Georgia.

The 47-year-old will hold the post for a period which includes next year's World Cup in Japan.

Rowntree was a loosehead prop for Leicester and England as a player, earning 54 international caps and playing at two World Cups.

He went on to coach the England pack - and also went on the 2013 and 2017 Lions tours as forwards coach.

He subsequently had a spell at Harlequins but left in the summer.