Alun Wyn Jones: Wales call up veteran lock for Six Nations finale against Italy
Alun Wyn Jones passed fit to return after four months out with a shoulder injury that required two surgeries; Wales face Italy in their final Six Nations fixture on March 19 after back-to-back defeats against England and France
Last Updated: 12/03/22 2:04pm
Alun Wyn Jones has been recalled by Wales for their final Six Nations match against Italy after recovering from a shoulder injury.
The talismanic lock will win his 150th Wales cap if selected for their championship finale on March 19.
British and Irish Lions captain Jones required two operations after injuring his shoulder during the November Test against New Zealand.
Initial forecasts were that Jones would miss the entire Six Nations but Wales head coach Wayne Pivac confirmed that he is available for Italy's Cardiff visit.
Wales were beaten 13-9 by Grand Slam-chasing France on Friday and Pivac is likely to make changes as they target a 17th successive victory against the Azzurri.
"We will have a good look at how the boys have come through," said Pivac.
"It was a very physical Test match [against France]. There were a few boys sore in the changing room, so we will see how we scrub up. It has been a big seven weeks."
Wales scrum-half Kieran Hardy said Jones' return provided the squad with a timely boost after the disappointment of back-to-back defeats against England and France.
"It will give us a massive boost, someone like Al coming in," said Hardy.
"With his experience, his leadership, he is a real special player to have back in the squad, and it will give us an extra couple of per cent next week.
"I am sure he will be ready to go, and we've got to be ready to match him and go with him."