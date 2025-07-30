British and Irish Lions: A first whitewash opportunity since 1927 - do Lions stick or twist in Sydney?

The last time the British and Irish Lions achieved a whitewash series victory on tour was August 1927 in Argentina. With the chance to replicate it on the line for Andy Farrell and co in Sydney, what changes might they make?

The Lions beat the Pumas 4-0 that summer, and it is the very fact their unbeaten 1974 tour to South Africa also included four Tests which precludes it from entering the history books as a whitewash tour - a fourth and final Test finishing in a controversial 13-13 draw.

Three times since 1927 the Lions have defeated Australia 2-0 in series (1950, 1959, 1966), but all came on tours combined with New Zealand in which they also lost Test matches and series to the All Blacks, ruling them out of the whitewash variety too.

Each three-Test tour to Australia since has ended 2-1 having gone to third-Test deciders - two to the Lions in 1989 and 2013, and one to Australia in 2001.

As such, in a higgledy-piggledy sort of way, history is very much on the line for Farrell and Maro Itoje's Lions at Accor Stadium this weekend.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of a classic second Test between Australia and the British and Irish Lions in Melbourne

Farrell intent on clinching 3-0

When Sir Ian McGeechan and Jim Telfer's Lions of 1997 stunned the rugby world to wrap up a series against the world champion Springboks with a week to spare, the coaching duo took the view the third Test mattered little with history secured.

South Africa ended up winning the third Test at Ellis Park 35-16, but the Lions' 2-1 victory remains one of their greatest achievements.

Indeed, SA Sports Illustrated printed the following at the time: "The British Lions arrived in South Africa rated - by their own media, South African media and supporters - as nothing more than rank underdogs. A nice bunch of blokes who were making a bit of history and, in so doing, winning friends rather than matches."

Unlike that tour 28 years ago, Andy Farrell's Lions arrived in Australia this summer as hot favourites, facing a Wallabies side ranked sixth in the world and having been dumped out of the pool stages of a Rugby World Cup for the first time in their history a-year-and-a-half ago in France.

Image: Andy Farrell

For Farrell the third Test still matters, of that there is no question. The head coach's players may have celebrated for two days following their dramatic last-gasp second Test victory over Australia at the MCG from 18 points behind, but Farrell will expect a performance and victory in Sydney.

Lions attack coach Andrew Goodman told Sky Sports this week: "That was always the aim Faz [Andy Farrell] put up: we want to win every game as a Lions group. So there is no shortage of motivation.

"It would be a massive achievement [to win series 3-0]. It's everything for us as a group to get excited about."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lions captain Itoje reflects on this summer's Lions tour so far and targets a big finish against Australia

A week before the first Test, Henry Pollock confirmed to media what most understood: the squad's aim has always been a 3-0 whitewash series victory: "We want to come here and be the best Lions team ever. We've been talking about that loads and 3-0 is definitely on the table."

The outspoken flanker may have copped a bit of heat for such comments at the time, but the Lions now sit one Test away from securing it. Time to execute and deliver.

Back-three changes incoming?

Farrell and his Lions coaches have confirmed there will not be changes for this weekend in order to give different players a taste or experience. The best side will still be selected.

One area where we may well see alterations is in the back-three, though.

Wings Tommy Freeman and James Lowe have struggled to perform anywhere close to their maximum levels this tour, but injuries elsewhere have likely kept them in the Test side.

With Blair Kinghorn now back fit and Mack Hansen having returned to training following a foot complaint, both may well be brought in to start.

Image: Ireland and Lions wing Mack Hansen has missed both Tests so far due to a foot injury but has now returned to training

The fact Kinghorn - Scotland's first-choice full-back - replaced Lowe on the left wing at a pivotal stage in the second Test with the Lions behind instead of a more like-for-like switch with ultimate matchwinner Hugo Keenan was perhaps telling.

Elsewhere, the extremely unfortunate Garry Ringrose remains out due to concussion meaning Huw Jones looks likely to retain his spot at 13, while Bundee Aki and Sione Tuipulotu are in a head-to-head battle to start at 12, having started a Test apiece so far.

Keenan, Finn Russell and Jamison Gibson-Park's places look secure.

Image: Blair Kinghorn emerged off the bench in the second Test in Melbourne, replacing James Lowe on the left wing

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sam Warburton breaks down the British and Irish Lions' series-clinching winner by Keenan

In the forwards, lock Joe McCarthy may return if he proves his fitness having had a foot injury, while the depth available at openside flanker means Tom Curry may be swapped out for the likes of Jac Morgan or Josh van der Flier. Pollock could come onto the bench also.

'Lions have too many winners to take foot off gas'

Two-time Lions tourist and Sky Sports analyst Dan Biggar:

"This Lions group have got too many winners in their coaching setup to take the foot off the gas and give themselves too much of a pat on the back.

"They'll be looking for 3-0 and that comes with probably making minimal changes, depending on how people have pulled up in terms of injuries and soreness.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Wales and Lions fly-half Dan Biggar discusses possible team changes and the Lions' drive to secure a historic 3-0 series sweep against Australia

"I'd expect there to be minimal changes, with maybe a couple on the bench in terms of adding some energy. Maybe guys like Ben Earl, Henry Pollock, just because it's been a challenging few weeks.

"They have clearly enjoyed Sunday, Monday and quite rightly so, but they were back in training on Tuesday so that tells me they are focussed and taking 3-0 quite seriously. If they weren't they'd probably have given the boys until Thursday off.

"They almost probably feel like they need to finish 3-0 to be really lauded in that sense."

'Australia will struggle to produce level of physical, emotional performance again'

More from Sky Sports' Dan Biggar:

"For Australia, first of all, reflections from last Saturday and one of the great Lions Test matches, a privilege to have called it live alongside Ronan O'Gara and Miles Harrison. Australia couldn't have given a lot more, I don't think.

"I doubted whether two players in Rob Valetini and Will Skelton could make that much of an impact, but they did and a little bit more.

"So how they get to that level of performance physically and emotionally again is the challenge. I don't know if they can.

"I feel like the Lions have clearly got a better performance physically in them, because they actually didn't play that well as a team.

"They can probably only go one way and Australia can maybe only go the other way.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lions hooker Dan Sheehan discusses what they need to improve upon from second Test victory

"I expect the Lions to win on Saturday, especially with a couple of big Tests going to South Africa coming up for the Wallabies, it may well be one step too far.

"I think the Wallabies will actually make a few changes, because they'll need some fresh bodies and minds. Some positivity, attitude and energy coming into the group because of how disappointed they will be, and with how much they put into last Saturday.

"As a contest this Saturday, I think the Lions will be bang up for it."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the British and Irish Lions' tour of Australia exclusively live on Sky Sports this summer

Sky Sports will exclusively show the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests against the Wallabies and seven tour matches to be shown exclusively live.

British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule Date Opponent Venue Friday, June 20 Argentina (L 28-24) Dublin Saturday, June 28 Western Force (W 54-7) Perth Wednesday, July 2 Queensland Reds (W 52-12) Brisbane Saturday, July 5 NSW Waratahs (W 21-10) Sydney Wednesday, July 9 ACT Brumbies (W 36-24) Canberra Saturday, July 12 Invitational AU-NZ (W 48-0) Adelaide Saturday, July 19 AUSTRALIA (W 27-19) Brisbane Tuesday, July 22 First Nations & Pasifika XV (W 24-19) Melbourne Saturday, July 26 AUSTRALIA (W 29-26) Melbourne Saturday, August 2 AUSTRALIA (third Test) Sydney

Howden Insurance - proud principal partner and front-of-shirt sponsor of The British & Irish Lions. Find out more here.