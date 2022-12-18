Steve Borthwick to be named England head coach as RFU reaches agreement with Leicester

Steve Borthwick was England's forwards coach before joining Leicester in 2020

Steve Borthwick is set to be named England's new head coach after the RFU and Leicester reached an agreement over compensation.

The RFU is due to hold a press conference on Monday to announce Borthwick's appointment.

The Tigers' director of rugby will replace Eddie Jones in the role after the Australian's seven-year reign was brought to an end earlier this month.

Borthwick worked under Jones as England's forwards coach before leaving for Leicester in 2020, reviving their fortunes after an 11th-placed Premiership finish and going on to win the title last season.

His task now is to achieve similar success with an England side no longer among the favourites for next year's World Cup in the wake of five wins in 12 games - their worst run since 2008, and one which cost Jones his job.

Borthwick, a former international lock who won 57 England caps, was quickly targeted by the RFU but continued to lead Leicester while a compensation package was being negotiated.

His final match in charge ended in victory over Clermont Auvergne in the Champions Cup on Saturday.

Borthwick 'a ridiculously good coach'

Borthwick's appointment was given a seal of approval from Leicester and England back Anthony Watson earlier this month.

"What I will say is that Steve is a ridiculously good coach," Watson said after the Tigers' opening Champions Cup game against Ospreys on December 11.

"Steve is genuinely an honest bloke. He will tell you exactly how it is - there's no sugar-coating it. Whether you like it or not, he is going to tell you, and secondly, everything he says is backed up by evidence.

"I remember in pre-season he came up to me and we were talking about the breakdown. He said he had watched every one of my carries for the last two or three years and what I needed to do on the ground to make sure we can retain possession.

"I don't know how many carries that would have been, but two, three years' worth of carries is a decent amount. For him to trawl through all of that just shows you how dedicated he is."