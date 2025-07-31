Louis Rees-Zammit: Former Wales winger quitting NFL to return to rugby after 18 months in American football

Louis Rees-Zammit has announced he is quitting the NFL and returning to rugby.

The former Wales winger has spent 18 months pursuing his dream of a career in American football and was part of the Jacksonville Jaguars squad that travelled to London for two games last season.

But he did not make a regular-season appearance, either with the Jaguars or the Kansas City Chiefs, where he also had a spell, and in a social media post the 24-year-old said: "It's time to come home."

"I've got an exciting announcement to make!" Rees-Zammit posted on Instagram. "I've decided to leave the NFL and return to rugby!

"It's been a great experience, but it's time to come home. I've decided that this is the best time to make this decision to give myself time to get everything in place for next season.

"There's only one thing that's on my mind, that's coming back to rugby and doing what I do best. I can't explain how excited I am!!

"There'll be more news to come soon but for now, see you soon rugby fans."

Rees-Zammit won 32 caps for Wales during his first spell in rugby and toured South Africa with the British and Irish Lions in 2021.

His return to the sport comes with Wales at a low ebb having recently ended an 18-match losing run and with a new head coach, Steve Tandy, to take charge at the end of August.

Andy Farrell's starting XV for the opening match against Australia on this summer's tour was the first Lions Test side since 1896 not to include a single Welshman.

