Emily Scarratt in line for 100th England cap vs Ireland in Six Nations; Helena Rowland to full-back for Red Roses

Emily Scarratt will pick up her 100th Test cap for England on Sunday

Red Roses centre Emily Scarratt will win her 100th Test cap against Ireland in the Six Nations on Sunday, while Helena Rowland starts at full-back for the first time in her Test career.

Elsewhere in head coach Simon Middleton's matchday squad, Lydia Thompson and Jess Breach start on the wings to make up the back-three with Rowland, while Saracens duo Zoe Harrison and Holly Aitchison make up the 10-12 axis. Scrum-half Leanne Infante will reach the 50-cap milestone.

Zoe Aldcroft (lock) returns for her first appearance of the 2022 tournament after injury, with Abbie Ward starting in the second row and Sarah Hunter captaining the side at No 8.

Alex Matthews (blindside flanker) and Marlie Packer (openside flanker) are also selected to complete the back-row.

Helena Rowland, often a starter at 10 for England, plays at full-back for the first time in her Test career

Vickii Cornborough (loosehead prop), Lark Davies (hooker) and Sarah Bern (tighthead prop) retain their spots in the front row.

Long-term absentees Amy Cokayne (hooker) and Hannah Botterman (prop) are named among the replacements.

Sunday's Test, which is to take place at Welford Road, the home of Leicester Tigers, has already seen over 15,000 tickets sold, which looks set to be a new record attendance for a standalone Red Roses home game.

"We're really looking forward to our second home game of this Six Nations campaign and playing at Welford Road," head coach Middleton said.

"It will be a very special day for two of our players. I'd like to say a huge congratulations to Emily Scarratt and Leanne Infante on their 100-cap and 50-cap milestones respectively.

"It will be an incredible occasion for 'Scaz' in her hometown, you couldn't write it and the stars have really aligned.

"Leanne fully deserves the recognition, 50 caps is a massive achievement. She's been competing with very tough opposition for the scrum-half shirt for a number of years but has really established herself as a key part of the Red Roses. We're looking forward to marking the day with her.

Head coach Simon Middleton paid tribute to Scarratt and scrum-half Leanne Infante

"We're very mindful of Ireland's player availability situation and it's a real shame as they have gone well and shown some good passages of play. That said, we know the players who come into their team will give everything. It's a huge opportunity for them to show what they can do and we must be ready for that challenge.

"We look set to break Red Roses home attendance records again which is remarkable and we thank the people of Leicester and beyond for their support. The atmosphere at Kingsholm was brilliant and even some of our most experienced players had never really played in anything like it.

"It was very special and we know it will be the same on Sunday."

England Women: 15 Helena Rowland, 14 Lydia Thompson, 13 Emily Scarratt, 12 Holly Aitchison, 11 Jess Breach, 10 Zoe Harrison, 9 Leanne Infante; 1 Vickii Cornborough, 2 Lark Davies, 3 Sarah Bern, 4 Zoe Aldcroft, 5 Abbie Ward, 6 Alex Matthews, 7 Marlie Packer, 8 Sarah Hunter (c).

Replacements: 16 Amy Cokayne, 17 Hannah Botterman, 18 Maud Muir, 19 Rosie Galligan, 20 Poppy Cleall, 21 Natasha Hunt, 22 Amber Reed, 23 Ellie Kildunne.