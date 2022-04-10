Abby Dow: England wing to have surgery after breaking leg in Women's Six Nations win against Wales

Abby Dow suffered a broken leg against Wales

England wing Abby Dow will undergo surgery after suffering a broken leg during their Women's Six Nations win against Wales.

Dow went down in the early stages of the game at Kingsholm and after a lengthy delay was carried off the field on a stretcher and taken to hospital.

England went on to score 10 tries in a 58-5 win and extend their unbeaten run in the TikTok Women's Six Nations, posting a third successive bonus-point win to sit top of the table.

A statement from England Rugby said: "Abby Dow suffered a broken leg in England's TikTok Women's Six Nations match against Wales yesterday.

"She is comfortable in hospital and will undergo surgery.

"Everyone at England Rugby sends their best wishes to Abby and wishes her a full and speedy recovery.

"On behalf of Abby, we'd like to thank England supporters and the wider rugby family for the messages of support we have received following Saturday's match."

France moved level on points with England at the top of the table thanks to a 28-8 win over Scotland on Sunday.