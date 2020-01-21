Tyrrells Premier 15s round-up: Loughborough Lightning and Harlequins rack up big wins
By Rhodri Jeremiah
We recap the latest round of Tyrrells Premier 15s fixtures as the best of women's rugby in England face off...
⚡ TRYLIGHTS ⚡
Time to have your say in the last #Premier15s Try of the Week vote before the international break
Firwood Waterloo 5-74 Loughborough Lightning
FULL TIME!
Lightning end a great shift in Liverpool with a try and claim their first win of 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣!
⚡️74-5 🟢🔴
Loughborough travelled to Liverpool in Round 12 and faced lowly Firwood Waterloo.
Despite going behind early-on with Mhairi Grieve crossing over for the home side, Loughborough then dominated every facet of the game scoring 12 tries in a convincing 74-5 win.
Emily Scarratt, Bryony Field and Sarah Hunter all scored twice while six of their team-mates also crossed over the try-line.
Harlequins 68-0 Darlington Mowden Park Sharks
🙌 The perfect way to head into the Six Nations break.
Table-toppers Harlequins welcomed Darlington Mowden Park Sharks to Surrey Sports Park on Saturday and the hosts scored 12 tries in a 68-0 rout.
England international Jess Breach was the star performer, scoring five tries in total, while her team-mate Heather Cowell crossed over for four tries of her own.
Harlequins are three points ahead of Saracens in the battle for top spot, but the latter do have a game in hand.
Richmond 0-20 Gloucester-Hartpury
VIDEO 📹
Caught up with @kellsmith95 after the game who is in high spirits!
Gloucester-Hartpury secured the try bonus-point before half-time in Richmond on Saturday with a near-perfect first-half display.
Kelly Smith, Mia Venner, Ellie Underwood and Natasha Hunt all scored in the first forty to make the score 20-0 at half-time.
The scoreboard was not troubled in the second 40, but the first-half performance from the visitors turned out to be enough.
Wasps 34-20 Bristol Bears
Fantastic games against @BristolBearsW today, with two wins to top it off! Here's a few shots from the game courtesy of @davidhowlett5 📸 Safe trip home to our opposition 🐻
Wasps secured their seventh win of the season with a 34-20 win over Bristol Bears at Twyford Avenue.
Liz Crake scored a brace for the hosts while Sarah Bern impressed throughout for the visitors, albeit in a losing cause.
A special shout-out goes to Sofia Rolfi, who was making her first start for Wasps.
Worcester Warriors 26-48 Saracens
🏉 | @zoeharrison123 ➕ @Shorty10x ➕ @Poppy_G_C = Try
Full Highlights from Saturday's win
#TogetherSaracens ⚫️🔴 pic.twitter.com/nxWvX9Ehrg
Saracens continued their unbeaten streak securing their 11th victory on the bounce with a 48-26 bonus-point win over Worcester Warriors at Sixways.
The visitors scored eight tries in total, with Hannah Botterman, Poppy Cleall and Mackenzie Carson all scoring twice.
The hosts did have some consolation though when Sioned Harries secured a losing bonus-point by crossing over the whitewash late-on.
Here's how the table stands heading into the @Womens6Nations 📈
The top five teams all secured wins, as @HarlequinsWomen stay on top with @SaracensWomen close behind 🏉
Round 10 Re-arranged Fixture - Saturday, February 15
Richmond vs Saracens
Round 13 Fixtures - Saturday, March 21
Bristol Bears vs Harlequins
Saracens vs Firwood Waterloo
Darlington Mowden Park Sharks vs Richmond
Loughborough Lightning vs Wasps
Worcester Warriors vs Gloucester-Hartpury