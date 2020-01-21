Tyrells Premier 15s News

Tyrrells Premier 15s round-up: Loughborough Lightning and Harlequins rack up big wins

Last Updated: 20/01/20 4:35pm

Heather Cowell was on form as Harlequins crushed Darlington Mowden Park
We recap the latest round of Tyrrells Premier 15s fixtures as the best of women's rugby in England face off...

Firwood Waterloo 5-74 Loughborough Lightning

Loughborough travelled to Liverpool in Round 12 and faced lowly Firwood Waterloo.

Despite going behind early-on with Mhairi Grieve crossing over for the home side, Loughborough then dominated every facet of the game scoring 12 tries in a convincing 74-5 win.

Emily Scarratt, Bryony Field and Sarah Hunter all scored twice while six of their team-mates also crossed over the try-line.

Harlequins 68-0 Darlington Mowden Park Sharks

Table-toppers Harlequins welcomed Darlington Mowden Park Sharks to Surrey Sports Park on Saturday and the hosts scored 12 tries in a 68-0 rout.

England international Jess Breach was the star performer, scoring five tries in total, while her team-mate Heather Cowell crossed over for four tries of her own.

Harlequins are three points ahead of Saracens in the battle for top spot, but the latter do have a game in hand.

Richmond 0-20 Gloucester-Hartpury

Gloucester-Hartpury secured the try bonus-point before half-time in Richmond on Saturday with a near-perfect first-half display.

Kelly Smith, Mia Venner, Ellie Underwood and Natasha Hunt all scored in the first forty to make the score 20-0 at half-time.

The scoreboard was not troubled in the second 40, but the first-half performance from the visitors turned out to be enough.

Wasps 34-20 Bristol Bears

Wasps secured their seventh win of the season with a 34-20 win over Bristol Bears at Twyford Avenue.

Liz Crake scored a brace for the hosts while Sarah Bern impressed throughout for the visitors, albeit in a losing cause.

A special shout-out goes to Sofia Rolfi, who was making her first start for Wasps.

Worcester Warriors 26-48 Saracens

Saracens continued their unbeaten streak securing their 11th victory on the bounce with a 48-26 bonus-point win over Worcester Warriors at Sixways.

The visitors scored eight tries in total, with Hannah Botterman, Poppy Cleall and Mackenzie Carson all scoring twice.

The hosts did have some consolation though when Sioned Harries secured a losing bonus-point by crossing over the whitewash late-on.

Round 10 Re-arranged Fixture - Saturday, February 15

Richmond vs Saracens

Round 13 Fixtures - Saturday, March 21

Bristol Bears vs Harlequins

Saracens vs Firwood Waterloo

Darlington Mowden Park Sharks vs Richmond

