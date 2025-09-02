Georgia Evans: Wales international supported by team-mates after online abuse over appearance during Women's Rugby World Cup

Wales players have rallied round team-mate Georgia Evans after online trolls attacked her appearance during the Rugby World Cup.

The Saracens No 8, who often ties her hair back during games with ribbons, was criticised on social media over her look before Saturday's defeat by Canada ended Wales' hopes of making the quarter-finals.

Evans replied to the criticism on her own social media, saying "bows in my hair, the tape around my arm, the eye lashes and full face of make-up that I choose to wear" has no effect on her playing ability.

The 28-year-old added that if her appearance offended anyone then she was "so not sorry".

The online abuse directed at Evans has soured the build-up to Wales' final group game against Fiji in Exeter.

Wales prop Sisilia Tuipulotu said at a media briefing on Tuesday: "I don't think anyone should change who they are on or off the field - if that's their personality, that's who they are, I'm not going to judge them.

"Georgia is a class player, so it doesn't matter if she has a bow in her hair or make-up on her face. She shows what she can do on the field and that's all that matters. I don't think people see how much what they say can affect a person."

Image: Evans was yellow-carded during Wales' group stage defeat against Canada

Fly-half Kayleigh Powell added: "For me, it just makes me really sad that people feel that's what they want to do, rather than just support the game. If you're not interested, just don't say anything."

Wales hope to end their tournament on a high note after 38-8 and 42-0 defeats to Scotland and Canada confirmed their early exit from the tournament. Fiji will also be eliminated after losing their first two group matches.

