Premier League Darts 2025: Dates and venues as Luke Littler, Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerwen headline

Luke Littler will face Stephen Bunting as Luke Humphries goes up against Gerwyn Price on the fourth night of the Premier League Darts 2025 in Exeter.

Price will be full of confidence after his first Premier League Darts night win in two years last time out in Dublin and will look to continue his good form.

Littler lost to Price and was visibly furious as he threw his darts on the floor but pressure is mounting on his Exeter opponent Bunting, who is the only player yet to win a match.

Meanwhile, Michael van Gerwen takes on Rob Cross and Chris Dobey plays Nathan Aspinall in the other quarter-finals.

The Premier League, which is exclusively live on Sky Sports, is staged in 17 venues across the UK and Europe every Thursday night until the Play-Offs at The O2 arena in London on May 29.

The winner of the tournament will scoop the top prize of £275,000, while the prize pot across the competition is £1m, with each nightly winner earning £10,000.

The fixtures for Nights Eight and 16 will be determined by league position at that point, with first playing eighth, second versus seventh, third against sixth and fourth meeting fifth.

Each nightly winner takes five points, with the beaten finalist picking up three and the losing semi-finalists two each.

The top four in the table come the end of week 16 will advance to the Play-Offs, where two semi-finals and then the final will be held.

Premier League Darts fixtures and results

Night One: February 6, The SSE Arena, Belfast

Quarter-Finals

Chris Dobey 6-4 Gerwyn Price

Stephen Bunting 4-6 Rob Cross

Luke Littler 5-6 Michael van Gerwen

Nathan Aspinall 6-2 Luke Humphries

Semi-Finals

Chris Dobey 6-4 Rob Cross

Michael van Gerwen 6-5 Luke Humphries

Final

Chris Dobey 1-6 Luke Humphries

Night Two - February 13, OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Quarter-Finals

Rob Cross 5-6 Luke Littler

Michael van Gerwen 6-1 Stephen Bunting

Nathan Aspinall 4-6 Gerwyn Price

Luke Humphries 6-4 Chris Dobey

Semi-finals

Luke Littler 6-2 Michael van Gerwen

Gerwyn Price 4-6 Luke Humphries

Final

Luke Littler 6-5 Luke Humphries

Night Three - February 20, 3Arena, Dublin

Quarter-Finals

Luke Humphries 6-4 Stephen Bunting

Gerwyn Price 6-4 Luke Littler

Rob Cross 3-6 Nathan Aspinall

Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Chris Dobey

Semi-finals

Luke Humphries 3-6 Gerwyn Price

Nathan Aspinall 6-3 Michael van Gerwen

Final

Gerwyn Price 6-3 Nathan Aspinall

Night Four - February 27, Westpoint Exeter

Quarter-Finals

Michael van Gerwen vs Rob Cross

Gerwyn Price vs Luke Humphries

Chris Dobey vs Nathan Aspinall

Stephen Bunting vs Luke Littler

Night Five - March 6, The Brighton Centre

Quarter-Finals

Gerwyn Price vs Michael van Gerwen

Luke Littler vs Chris Dobey

Rob Cross vs Luke Humphries

Stephen Bunting vs Nathan Aspinall

Night Six - March 13, Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Quarter-Finals

Luke Humphries vs Luke Littler

Rob Cross vs Chris Dobey

Stephen Bunting vs Gerwyn Price

Nathan Aspinall vs Michael van Gerwen

Night Seven - March 20, Utilita Arena, Cardiff

Quarter-Finals

Chris Dobey vs Stephen Bunting

Luke Humphries vs Michael van Gerwen

Luke Littler vs Nathan Aspinall

Gerwyn Price vs Rob Cross

Night Eight - March 27, Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Draw bracket based on league table following Night Seven

Night Nine - April 3, Uber Arena, Berlin

Quarter-Finals

Nathan Aspinall vs Stephen Bunting

Luke Humphries vs Rob Cross

Chris Dobey vs Luke Littler

Michael van Gerwen vs Gerwyn Price

Night Ten - April 10, AO Arena, Manchester

Quarter-Finals

Chris Dobey vs Michael van Gerwen

Nathan Aspinall vs Rob Cross

Luke Littler vs Gerwyn Price

Stephen Bunting vs Luke Humphries

Night 11 - April 17, Rotterdam Ahoy

Quarter-Finals

Chris Dobey vs Luke Humphries

Gerwyn Price vs Nathan Aspinall

Stephen Bunting vs Michael van Gerwen

Luke Littler vs Rob Cross

Night 12 - April 24, M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Quarter-Finals

Luke Humphries vs Nathan Aspinall

Michael van Gerwen vs Luke Littler

Rob Cross vs Stephen Bunting

Gerwyn Price vs Chris Dobey

Night 13 - May 1, Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Quarter-Finals

Luke Littler vs Stephen Bunting

Nathan Aspinall vs Chris Dobey

Luke Humphries vs Gerwyn Price

Rob Cross vs Michael van Gerwen

Night 14 - May 8, First Direct Arena, Leeds

Quarter-Finals

Rob Cross vs Gerwyn Price

Nathan Aspinall vs Luke Littler

Michael van Gerwen vs Luke Humphries

Stephen Bunting vs Chris Dobey

Night 15 - May 15, P&J Live, Aberdeen

Quarter-Finals

Michael van Gerwen vs Nathan Aspinall

Gerwyn Price vs Stephen Bunting

Chris Dobey vs Rob Cross

Luke Littler vs Luke Humphries

Night 16 - May 22, Utilita Arena, Sheffield

Draw bracket based on league table following Night 15

Play-Offs - May 29, The O2, London

Semi-Finals and Final