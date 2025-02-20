Premier League Darts 2025: Dates and venues as Luke Littler, Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerwen headline
Luke Littler, Luke Humphries, Michael van Gerwen among players in 2025 Premier League Darts; watch all the Thursday nights of action, including the Play-Offs at The O2 arena in London on May 29, live on Sky Sports
Thursday 20 February 2025 23:10, UK
Luke Littler will face Stephen Bunting as Luke Humphries goes up against Gerwyn Price on the fourth night of the Premier League Darts 2025 in Exeter.
Price will be full of confidence after his first Premier League Darts night win in two years last time out in Dublin and will look to continue his good form.
Littler lost to Price and was visibly furious as he threw his darts on the floor but pressure is mounting on his Exeter opponent Bunting, who is the only player yet to win a match.
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with NOW 📺
- Premier League 2025: Schedule, format and key info 📋
- Darts winners in 2024: Luke Littler a dominant force 🏆
Meanwhile, Michael van Gerwen takes on Rob Cross and Chris Dobey plays Nathan Aspinall in the other quarter-finals.
The Premier League, which is exclusively live on Sky Sports, is staged in 17 venues across the UK and Europe every Thursday night until the Play-Offs at The O2 arena in London on May 29.
The winner of the tournament will scoop the top prize of £275,000, while the prize pot across the competition is £1m, with each nightly winner earning £10,000.
The fixtures for Nights Eight and 16 will be determined by league position at that point, with first playing eighth, second versus seventh, third against sixth and fourth meeting fifth.
Each nightly winner takes five points, with the beaten finalist picking up three and the losing semi-finalists two each.
The top four in the table come the end of week 16 will advance to the Play-Offs, where two semi-finals and then the final will be held.
Premier League Darts fixtures and results
Night One: February 6, The SSE Arena, Belfast
Quarter-Finals
Chris Dobey 6-4 Gerwyn Price
Stephen Bunting 4-6 Rob Cross
Luke Littler 5-6 Michael van Gerwen
Nathan Aspinall 6-2 Luke Humphries
Semi-Finals
Chris Dobey 6-4 Rob Cross
Michael van Gerwen 6-5 Luke Humphries
Final
Chris Dobey 1-6 Luke Humphries
Night Two - February 13, OVO Hydro, Glasgow
Quarter-Finals
Rob Cross 5-6 Luke Littler
Michael van Gerwen 6-1 Stephen Bunting
Nathan Aspinall 4-6 Gerwyn Price
Luke Humphries 6-4 Chris Dobey
Semi-finals
Luke Littler 6-2 Michael van Gerwen
Gerwyn Price 4-6 Luke Humphries
Final
Luke Littler 6-5 Luke Humphries
Night Three - February 20, 3Arena, Dublin
Quarter-Finals
Luke Humphries 6-4 Stephen Bunting
Gerwyn Price 6-4 Luke Littler
Rob Cross 3-6 Nathan Aspinall
Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Chris Dobey
Semi-finals
Luke Humphries 3-6 Gerwyn Price
Nathan Aspinall 6-3 Michael van Gerwen
Final
Gerwyn Price 6-3 Nathan Aspinall
Night Four - February 27, Westpoint Exeter
Quarter-Finals
Michael van Gerwen vs Rob Cross
Gerwyn Price vs Luke Humphries
Chris Dobey vs Nathan Aspinall
Stephen Bunting vs Luke Littler
Night Five - March 6, The Brighton Centre
Quarter-Finals
Gerwyn Price vs Michael van Gerwen
Luke Littler vs Chris Dobey
Rob Cross vs Luke Humphries
Stephen Bunting vs Nathan Aspinall
Night Six - March 13, Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
Quarter-Finals
Luke Humphries vs Luke Littler
Rob Cross vs Chris Dobey
Stephen Bunting vs Gerwyn Price
Nathan Aspinall vs Michael van Gerwen
Night Seven - March 20, Utilita Arena, Cardiff
Quarter-Finals
Chris Dobey vs Stephen Bunting
Luke Humphries vs Michael van Gerwen
Luke Littler vs Nathan Aspinall
Gerwyn Price vs Rob Cross
Night Eight - March 27, Utilita Arena, Newcastle
Draw bracket based on league table following Night Seven
Night Nine - April 3, Uber Arena, Berlin
Quarter-Finals
Nathan Aspinall vs Stephen Bunting
Luke Humphries vs Rob Cross
Chris Dobey vs Luke Littler
Michael van Gerwen vs Gerwyn Price
Night Ten - April 10, AO Arena, Manchester
Quarter-Finals
Chris Dobey vs Michael van Gerwen
Nathan Aspinall vs Rob Cross
Luke Littler vs Gerwyn Price
Stephen Bunting vs Luke Humphries
Night 11 - April 17, Rotterdam Ahoy
Quarter-Finals
Chris Dobey vs Luke Humphries
Gerwyn Price vs Nathan Aspinall
Stephen Bunting vs Michael van Gerwen
Luke Littler vs Rob Cross
Night 12 - April 24, M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
Quarter-Finals
Luke Humphries vs Nathan Aspinall
Michael van Gerwen vs Luke Littler
Rob Cross vs Stephen Bunting
Gerwyn Price vs Chris Dobey
Night 13 - May 1, Utilita Arena, Birmingham
Quarter-Finals
Luke Littler vs Stephen Bunting
Nathan Aspinall vs Chris Dobey
Luke Humphries vs Gerwyn Price
Rob Cross vs Michael van Gerwen
Night 14 - May 8, First Direct Arena, Leeds
Quarter-Finals
Rob Cross vs Gerwyn Price
Nathan Aspinall vs Luke Littler
Michael van Gerwen vs Luke Humphries
Stephen Bunting vs Chris Dobey
Night 15 - May 15, P&J Live, Aberdeen
Quarter-Finals
Michael van Gerwen vs Nathan Aspinall
Gerwyn Price vs Stephen Bunting
Chris Dobey vs Rob Cross
Luke Littler vs Luke Humphries
Night 16 - May 22, Utilita Arena, Sheffield
Draw bracket based on league table following Night 15
Play-Offs - May 29, The O2, London
Semi-Finals and Final