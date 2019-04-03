Will Greenwood's Rugby podcast: Champions Cup, Bryan Habana and Hong Kong 7s

James Gemmell and Will Greenwood review the Champions Cup quarter-finals, while Rupert Cox interviews Bryan Habana, Mike Friday and Karl Te Nana from the Hong Kong 7s on the latest podcast.

First up, Gemmell and Greenwood look back over Munster's late win away to Edinburgh, Saracens' demolition of the Glasgow Warriors, Leinster squeezing past Ulster in Dublin and 14-man Toulouse's magnificent win over Racing 92 in Paris as eight became four in the pinnacle of northern hemisphere club rugby.

Our team review the major moments from those games, and look ahead to the semi-finals of Saracens vs Munster and Leinster vs Toulouse.

As well as that, Cox interviews three very special guests from the Hong Kong 7s.

Rugby World Cup-winner, two-time European Cup-winner and Springbok legend Bryan Habana joins us on the pod this week.

USA 7s head coach and former England 7s and Kenya 7s coach Mike Friday is our second special guest.

And thirdly, former New Zealand Sevens international and Highlanders wing Karl Te Nana joins Cox, Habana and Friday for a very special chat!

And to round-off the pod this week, Gemmell and Greenwood look over the latest talking points from the Premiership and Leicester Tigers' situation.

