Abby Dow: England Red Roses star and Women's Rugby World Cup winner retires from professional rugby aged 28

England Red Roses wing and Women's Rugby World Cup winner Abby Dow has announced her retirement from professional rugby at the age of 28.

The wing leaves the sport having scored a sensational 50 tries in 59 Tests, and with seven Women's Six Nations titles, two WXV1 titles and 2025's World Cup crown - achieved on home soil.

Dow says she is leaving the sport to pursue a career in engineering.

"I never realised when I picked up a rugby ball at the age of five that I was at the start of a 23-year sporting career," Dow said.

"Rugby has been central to my life and has shaped me into who I am today. However, I feel the pull of my other passion - engineering - so I have decided to hang up my boots and try my luck in a different world.

"The rugby family has given much more than I could ever give back. I would like to thank my coaches, family, friends, and most importantly, the fans. They have enabled me to participate in something truly wonderful. I feel very privileged and humble. Today, I leave rugby as a player and join as its number one fan. Thank you all!"

Dow made her England debut in 2017 against Canada, scoring two tries, and finished her Test career against the same opponent back in September in the World Cup final at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham in front of a world-record 81,885 crowd.

Image: Dow finishes her Test career having scored a stunning 50 tries in 59 Tests, winning seven Women's Six Nations titles

A wing blessed with pace and creativity, Dow achieved a Masters degree in Mechanical Engineering from Imperial College London whilst at the top of her rugby career.

Red Roses head coach John Mitchell said: "Abby is an awesome individual and a fierce competitor who lifts those around her. She is intelligent, insightful and inquisitive - attributes that have defined the brilliant Red Rose she has been across her 59 caps.

"Abby has been part of an era for the Red Roses in which the game has grown exponentially and, through her love of crochet, her interaction with supporters and her undoubted rugby ability, she has helped drive the women's game to unprecedented heights.

"I personally believe that we are losing arguably the best right winger in world rugby at the peak of her powers, but we fully respect her decision to move on to a new chapter. We will miss having her in our environment, and we look forward to seeing her succeed - as we know she will - in whatever she chooses to do next."